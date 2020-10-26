Hospice providing free breakfast for veterans on Election Day

FLORENCE, S.C. – Amedisys Hospice of Florence is hosting a free drive-thru breakfast for veterans on Election Day.

The drive-thru and pick up breakfast to go will run from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1.

The post is located at 3631 E. Palmetto Street in Florence.

Chick-fil-A is providing the food. In addition to chick biscuits, there will be pastries and drinks.

All veterans are welcome.

Post Commander Ken Curran appreciates the hospice.

“It is free and is welcomed by the American Legion,” he said, “and we thank them for their efforts on behalf of veterans.”