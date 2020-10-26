 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospice providing free breakfast for veterans on Election Day
0 comments

Hospice providing free breakfast for veterans on Election Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Amedisys Hospice of Florence is hosting a free drive-thru breakfast for veterans on Election Day.

The drive-thru and pick up breakfast to go will run from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1.

The post is located at 3631 E. Palmetto Street in Florence.

Chick-fil-A is providing the food. In addition to chick biscuits, there will be pastries and drinks.

All veterans are welcome.

Post Commander Ken Curran appreciates the hospice.

“It is free and is welcomed by the American Legion,” he said, “and we thank them for their efforts on behalf of veterans.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget
Local News

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools finally has a 2020-2021 budget. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve its budget at a special called meeting Thursday evening. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert