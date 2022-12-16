House of Hope gets $50,000-plus donation for Hope Village

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Christmas came to the Hope Village and the House of Hope in the form of a gift/matching gifts that equal close to $100,000.

"We wanted to do something to raise some money for some people around Christmas time," said Wesley Stokes with Stokes Plumbing and Trenching. "We looked for the right group, went through bunch of people, finally after talking with Bryan (Braddock, CEO of House of Hope) we like what this place stands for. We've been blessed in our business and wanted to share."

"Wesley and the whole company are really big on trying to give back to the community. This is one of the things he feels really strongly about so we're getting behind it as big as we can," said Bubba Stokes, a project manager for the company.

"It's matching gift. Not only is it $50,000 but he had some other business associates and family and friends donate as well so we're close to $100,000 for the gift," Braddock said Friday morning at a press conference on the gift.

"I feel like its our duty to give back where we can," Wesley Stokes said. "I started this 16 years ago and its been good for us. I enjoy what we do and we're getting bigger, we're taking care of our guys and in return we're trying to take care of the community as well."

"He has a family member and friends who have been through some of the programs here so he feels really strongly it is a great thing for the community," Bubba Stokes said.

The donation is likely not the last.

"It is the start of a life long relationship I hope," Bubba Stokes said.

"We stepped out on faith to build Hope Village just knowing the community would come to support us," Braddock said.

He described the gift as a "huge blessing" that will go to the transition costs of the women who move out of Hope Village as they grow in recovery.

It will also go to Christmas gifts for those in the program, he said.