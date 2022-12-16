 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House of Hope gets $50,000-plus donation for Hope Village

  • 0
HofH Donation

House of Hope of the Pee Dee CEO Bryan Braddock holds a donation with donor Wesley Stokes on his right and Bubba Stokes on his left — both of Stokes Plumbing.

 Matthew Robertson/Mornnig News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Christmas came to the Hope Village and the House of Hope in the form of a gift/matching gifts that equal close to $100,000.

"We wanted to do something to raise some money for some people around Christmas time," said Wesley Stokes with Stokes Plumbing and Trenching. "We looked for the right group, went through bunch of people, finally after talking with Bryan (Braddock, CEO of House of Hope) we like what this place stands for. We've been blessed in our business and wanted to share."

"Wesley and the whole company are really big on trying to give back to the community. This is one of the things he feels really strongly about so we're getting behind it as big as we can," said Bubba Stokes, a project manager for the company.

"It's matching gift. Not only is it $50,000 but he had some other business associates and family and friends donate as well so we're close to $100,000 for the gift," Braddock said Friday morning at a press conference on the gift.

People are also reading…

"I feel like its our duty to give back where we can," Wesley Stokes said. "I started this 16 years ago and its been good for us. I enjoy what we do and we're getting bigger, we're taking care of our guys and in return we're trying to take care of the community as well."

"He has a family member and friends who have been through some of the programs here so he feels really strongly it is a great thing for the community," Bubba Stokes said.

The donation is likely not the last.

"It is the start of a life long relationship I hope," Bubba Stokes said.

"We stepped out on faith to build Hope Village just knowing the community would come to support us," Braddock said.

He described the gift as a "huge blessing" that will go to the transition costs of the women who move out of Hope Village as they grow in recovery.

It will also go to Christmas gifts for those in the program, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coach brings passion to game

Coach brings passion to game

FLORENCE — To Patrick Paul, basketball is more than a team of players seeking to win a championship title. It is about life and helping his pl…

Fly-in brings out hundreds

Fly-in brings out hundreds

FLORENCE, S.C. – Usually, Santa Claus comes down from the chimney, but on Saturday at the Florence Regional Airport, he came down from an airp…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Wrongful conviction case judge queries detective

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert