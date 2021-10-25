House of Hope gets transportation grant from Duke Energy Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. − Mindy Taylor presented a $2,500 check from the Duke Energy Foundation to the House of Hope on Wednesday.

This transportation grant made it possible to get the long-term residents to jobs and medical appointments through the fall.

"We appreciate this grant from Duke and the lives that are changed by their generosity," said Bryan Braddock, the executive director of the House of Hope.

Taylor is the government and community relations manager for Duke Energy.

"The Duke Energy Foundation is proud to partner with the House of Hope to provide such a vital need for their long-term residents," she said.