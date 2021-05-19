 Skip to main content
House of Hope promotes two
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been promoted into leadership posts with the House of Hope.

Sam White is the new director of operations for House of Hope. Previously, White was Director of Men.

He has been employed by House of Hope for more than 6 years.

White is a native Texan, finished high school in North Carolina, and graduated from Richmond Community College and UNC-Charlotte. He is also a graduate of the Life Recovery Program at House of Hope.

"Every organization needs a person who is willing to facilitate getting things done and remove barriers that would slow a team’s performance. That is how I see my job,” White said.

Mack Myers has been appointed the new director of men. Before this assignment, Myers was case manager at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter.

He has been employed by House of Hope for more than seven years.

Myers is a lifelong Florentine who graduated from South Florence High School.

Myers also attended Atlanta Community College.

“I love my job here at the House of Hope. In particular, helping those in need and showing them we truly care,” Myers said.

