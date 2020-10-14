 Skip to main content
House of Hope receives largest gift ever from the Aiken Foundation
Hope Village 2

Construction continues on the Hope Village, a tiny home project by and located next to the House of Hope of the Pee Dee on West Darlington Street.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The House of Hope of the Pee Dee recently received its largest donation on record. 

It announced on Oct. 7 that it had received a $100,000 donation from the Aiken Foundation. 

Bryan Braddock, executive director of the House of Hope, said the donation will provide funding for a big portion of the infrastructure costs for the Hope Village.

The Hope Village is the name of a project to construct 24 tiny homes in a lot next to the House of Hope's location at 1020 W. Darlington St. The homes will include a dorm-style kitchen, full bathroom and living and sleeping area, all nestled into 240 square feet.  Initial residents will be women and children with a men’s section to follow.  

"We have always appreciated the Aiken family and what they have meant to our community, but this is a big boost to this project and our organization”, Braddock said. 

 “To receive a gift like this from the Aiken Foundation is a huge blessing to House of Hope," said Julie Maxham, director of development at House of Hope. "While we care for those in our community facing homelessness, this gift further extends our reach.”

The Aiken Foundation was founded by J. Boone Aiken, Florence banker, businessman and civic leader. Multiple generations of the Aiken family have guided the foundation and contributed to many organizations in the Florence area.

The House of Hope operates the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter, Men’s Transitional Shelter, and a Mission Mart. 

