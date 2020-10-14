House of Hope receives largest gift ever from the Aiken Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. — The House of Hope of the Pee Dee recently received its largest donation on record.

It announced on Oct. 7 that it had received a $100,000 donation from the Aiken Foundation.

Bryan Braddock, executive director of the House of Hope, said the donation will provide funding for a big portion of the infrastructure costs for the Hope Village.

The Hope Village is the name of a project to construct 24 tiny homes in a lot next to the House of Hope's location at 1020 W. Darlington St. The homes will include a dorm-style kitchen, full bathroom and living and sleeping area, all nestled into 240 square feet. Initial residents will be women and children with a men’s section to follow.

"We have always appreciated the Aiken family and what they have meant to our community, but this is a big boost to this project and our organization”, Braddock said.

“To receive a gift like this from the Aiken Foundation is a huge blessing to House of Hope," said Julie Maxham, director of development at House of Hope. "While we care for those in our community facing homelessness, this gift further extends our reach.”