House of Hope to hold HOPE Village groundbreaking

FLORENCE, S.C. — House of Hope will break ground for HOPE Village, its tiny house project, at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1020 W. Darlington St. in Florence.
This event will cap several years of planning and sets the stage for another way House of Hope will assist its guests and residents in transitioning to a self-sustaining, independent life.
The project eventually will include 24 tiny homes that have a dorm-style kitchen, full bathroom and living and sleeping area all nestled into 240 square feet. Initial residents will be women and children with a men’s section to follow.
A model home will be open for scheduled tours. There are still several homes and projects that need sponsorship.
Appropriate coronavirus protocol will be followed at this event.
House of Hope is a Christ-centered community providing hope by serving the needs of men, women and children facing homelessness.
