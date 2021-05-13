House of Hope's 'Tiny Homes Village' presses on through headwinds

Originally the build-out on the homes was forecast to be about $21,000 but with the increase in lumber prices that’s up to about $30,000, he said.

“That includes a lot of in-kind contributions from local companies. We’ve had hot water heaters donated, lumber donated, some roofing donated, flooring donated,” he said.

“Even with those we’re still looking at about $30,000 per unit,” Braddock said.

The plans remain as they started, though.

“Everything stayed the same. We haven’t cut anything from the homes, the program, the site. We’re going to do things all as we initially intended,” he said.

Braddock said the shelter has had a lot of calls about volunteer opportunities and those are going to crop up in a couple of months.

“We just want everyone to know, in another three-four months when we get to landscaping and finishing touches, we’re looking for a community day to do those kind of activities,” Braddock said.

There will be other opportunities for community participation, he said.

One church stepped up and bought all the little appliances that’ll be necessary, like toasters, he said.