House of Hope's 'Tiny Homes Village' presses on through headwinds

FLORENCE, S.C. — House of Hope of the Pee Dee’s tiny homes village project survived the pandemic, survived a spike in lumber prices — and one other challenge — and could see its first residents move in to completed homes by the fall.
The houses will become homes for homeless women.
As things stood Wednesday about half the homes are framed out and wrapped while others await a concrete pad and framing.
Before even that could happen, though there was another hurdle as well, bad dirt. What they had was black and composty, well suited for growing anything — except houses.
“First we got hit by bad dirt, a term I wasn’t familiar with, and we had to replace all the dirt on the site to firm up the foundations,” House of Hope director Bryan Braddock said as he referenced the orangish-red dirt that replaced the black composty dirt previously there.
Then there was the COVID-19-fueled rush to renovate existing homes and build new ones.
“Nevertheless the community has rallied behind us, pushing forward, and now you see 13 homes up and you’ll see another 11 homes up probably in the next two-three weeks and then we’ll start finishing them out and putting people in them, probably in the fall,” Braddock said.
Originally the build-out on the homes was forecast to be about $21,000 but with the increase in lumber prices that’s up to about $30,000, he said.
“That includes a lot of in-kind contributions from local companies. We’ve had hot water heaters donated, lumber donated, some roofing donated, flooring donated,” he said.
“Even with those we’re still looking at about $30,000 per unit,” Braddock said.
The plans remain as they started, though.
“Everything stayed the same. We haven’t cut anything from the homes, the program, the site. We’re going to do things all as we initially intended,” he said.
Braddock said the shelter has had a lot of calls about volunteer opportunities and those are going to crop up in a couple of months.
“We just want everyone to know, in another three-four months when we get to landscaping and finishing touches, we’re looking for a community day to do those kind of activities,” Braddock said.
There will be other opportunities for community participation, he said.
One church stepped up and bought all the little appliances that’ll be necessary, like toasters, he said.
There will also be a need for help with furnishing the units, linens and the like, he said.
Once up and running the homes will have 24-hour security and maintenance and will give the House of Hope a chance to minister to the residents in a home setting.
While it may not rank up there with landscaping, Pee Dee residents will have a chance to contribute to the village through a June fund-raising golf tournament.
“With community broadcasters we were approached to do a fundraiser with Ayden Atkinson to help him finish building a house in memory of his mom. He didn’t quite raise enough money yet but we’re hoping this golf tournament puts him over the top,” said Julie Maxham with the House of Hope.
Atkinson needs about $10,000 to meet goal — about a third of what the house costs but half of what the naming rights of the houses go for.
“We committed to naming a house for $20,000; unfortunately now they cost about $30,000. He’s raised about $10,000 and he has another $10,000 to go,” Maxham said. “We’ll have to raise another $10,000 to cover the cost of building.”
The Houses Fore Hope will happen June 16 at Traces with lunch from Western Sizzlin’ at about 11:30 a.m. and golf at 1 p.m.
Maxham said foursomes go for $300, hole sponsorships are $200 and there are other price points up to $500 to support the village and enjoy some golf.