"I've been a real estate broker here in Florence for over 20-plus years. We help buyers/sellers in finding that perfect home for their families needs or selling your home. The services that we provide include assisting clients in staging their home to sell and we also use professional photographers to better sell your home. It is our goal to make this personal journey an enjoyable one. Along with selling real estate I am also a residential builder. Yes, a one stop shop," Byrd said.