FLORENCE, S.C. -- The House of Real Estate recently cut the ribbon and joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Owned by Natasha Byrd and launched in 2022, the business is located at 3350 Hoffmeyer Road and is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and by appointment -- 843-231-1910.
"I've been a real estate broker here in Florence for over 20-plus years. We help buyers/sellers in finding that perfect home for their families needs or selling your home. The services that we provide include assisting clients in staging their home to sell and we also use professional photographers to better sell your home. It is our goal to make this personal journey an enjoyable one. Along with selling real estate I am also a residential builder. Yes, a one stop shop," Byrd said.