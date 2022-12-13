Housing Authority develops property upgrade plan

FLORENCE, S.C.—The Housing Authority of Florence has created an aggressive plan to rejuvenate the housing scene in Florence County by developing and reorganizing all of its properties by 2033.

The Morning News sat down with the CEO/Executive Director of the Housing Authority Clementine Elmore, who spoke about the 10-year plan to bring property renovations and updates to Florence County.

Elmore created the 10-year plan called, Vision Ten, which seeks to replace or renovate 10 properties in 10 years in Florence County and one property in McColl, South Carolina. The 10 properties in Florence County are in Florence, Timmonsville and Pamplico.

Elmore said she devised with the plan when she realized that in 2023, their oldest property would be turning 50. The properties associated with the Housing Authority range between the ages of six to 50 years old.

The youngest property, J.O. Smith Villas was built in 2016 and the oldest property, Church Hill Apartments will be 50 in 2023.

“I want us to touch every property we have and give it the necessary updates,” Elmore said. “Our goal is to make sure our homes are nice, decent, and make sure every resident is satisfied.”

Along with the Vision Ten project, other projects are happening.

Elmore said the previous administration building for the housing authority will be transformed into 70 affordable housing units.

The Housing Authority received a little more than $2.3 million emergency grant from Housing and Urban Development to replace the water and sewer lines at Church Hill Apartments. The project is underway. It is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Church Hill Apartments, the Housing Authority’s largest property, is a focus for the housing authority, but work is being done on other properties.

Vacant land on Oakland Avenue is expected to be changed to housing for seniors. It is approximately four acres. Fifteen acres, which used to be a trailer park off Fairfield Circle, was acquired by the Housing Authority. It possibly will be turned into single-family homes.

“The immediate goal now is Churchill,” Elmore said. “The Housing Authority will be filing a tax-exempt bond application within the next few years to do a complete renovation to Churchill apartments. I am hoping we get this done by the end of 2023.”

Creekside Village Apartments on West Palmetto Street is expected to be demolished. The Board approved plans to demolish the apartments.

This project is just getting started. HUD has not approved the project.

Elmore said she expect HUD to approve the demolition application by the end of 2023. Demolition of Creekside Apartments will begin soon after receiving the OK.

All residents in the apartment complex will be relocated to other existing properties under the Housing Authority or will receive tenant protection vouchers.

“They will have first rights back to the new property,” Elmore said. Within the next two years, the demolition and renovation of Creekside Apartments will begin.”

Creekside Apartments house 100 families and Churchill Apartments house 166 families.

“That is the plan for 2023,” she said.