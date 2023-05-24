FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence has hired a former North Carolina Bureau of Investigation agent and U.S. marshal to lead an internal investigation into the misuse of funds and property by employees.

The authority’s Board of Commissioners authorized the investigation on Wednesday.

In a media statement, the authority said the board “has received information that suggests that one or more current or former employees and officials of the Authority engaged in impermissible activities in violation of agency policy and applicable law.”

The investigation is being led by the authority’s attorneys, The Charleston Group, and a team headed by Michael East, former head of the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation’s Financial Crimes Unit and former U.S. marshal.

“The Board is committed to conducting a careful and thorough investigation and will make its findings available to the public,” the statement said.

The investigation will attempt to protect the privacy of everyone involved, the statement said.

Pamela Stevens, acting executive director of the Housing Authority, said she could not provide any more information about the investigation at this time.