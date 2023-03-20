FLORENCE, S.C. — A housing authority board member has resigned over health concerns amid internal and City of Florence investigations into the Housing Authority of Florence.

Commissioner Elishann Redden’s resignation letter was unanimously accepted by the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners during a special called meeting on Monday.

“She resigned due to health reasons,” said board chairman Douglas Hawkins.

Redden was the resident commissioner, a required position held by a person currently living in a housing development owned and operated by the Housing Authority.

Hawkins said he was unsure in which development she lives. Redden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resignation letter was discussed by the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners during executive session who came out of executive session and immediately voted to accept the resignation with no discussion.

The Board of Commissioners also unanimously voted to table all contracts that are not essential to the Housing Authority’s day to day function in order to raise the Authority's available funds, Hawkins said following the meeting.

The funds are needed to mitigate mold from the Housing Authority's Creekside Village development, Hawkins said.

The board voted unanimously to approve an environmental study on the development, and a contractor will be investigating the study’s recommended improvements to see how much the project will cost.

“We’re kind of looking at some of the things that we can do in order to save money so that we can have some funds to move towards the possible renovation or remediation of the situation at Creekside,” Hawkins said.

At a March 6 special called meeting, the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to put its executive director, Clamentine Elmore, on executive leave until an internal investigation is conducted.

The board voted to accept that internal investigation on Monday, but no further action was taken.

Chief Operating Officer Pamela Stevens acted in Elmore’s place during Monday’s meeting.

The City of Florence is investigating a Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners member but Amanda Pope, the city’s marketing, communications and municipal services director, previously declined to identify which board member.

A hearing will be March 31 at 10 a.m. in the Florence City Council chambers for the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners member under investigation, Pope said.