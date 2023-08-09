FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence has countersued former executive director Clamentine Elmore after she sued the authority and one of its commissioners for breach of contract, defamation and violation of state labor laws.

In a July 31 filing, the Housing Authority of Florence’s attorney claimed that Elmore misused Housing Authority funds for her own personal gain by giving herself raises without the Board of Commissioners’ knowledge or permission. Elmore was fired by the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners March 22 after an internal investigation.

“The reasons for Elmore’s termination include, but were not limited to, malfeasance in the performance of her job duties, and payment of unauthorized compensation and benefits,” the countersuit says.

Attorney Samuel Arthur of the law firm Aiken, Bridges, Elliott, Tyler & Saleeby, P.A., said in the countersuit that Elmore gave herself raises without the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners’ knowledge or approval and tricked the Housing Authority of Cheraw’s Board of Commissioners into giving her a large, one-time bonus.

When Elmore was hired in 2017, she was given a starting yearly salary of $110,000, according to the countersuit. Between January 2017 and March of this year, Elmore raised her own salary 12 times for a final total of $182,543, the lawsuit claims.

“On several occasions, Elmore had increased her annual salary without the approval and authority from the HAF’s Board of Commissioners,” Arthur said in the suit. “On several occasions, Elmore failed to accurately disclose to the HAF’s Board of Commissioners her annual salary increases.”

In addition to the annual salary increases, Elmore received a $10,000 bonus from the Housing Authority of Cheraw by lying to its commissioners, the countersuit claims. It also says that the Housing Authority of Florence’s Board of Commissioners never approved the bonus.

The Housing Authority of Florence manages and oversees the Housing Authority of Cheraw, in addition to the Housing & Community Redevelopment Authority of Marlboro County and the Palmetto Housing Corporation.

The countersuit does not say what “false and inaccurate information” Elmore told Cheraw’s commissioners that led them to give her the bonus, but Elmore’s original lawsuit claims the bonus was given to her because she secured three large grants for the authority.

The countersuit denies that Elmore got these grants for the authority.

Finally, the countersuit claims that Elmore deleted Housing Authority information from her electronics before returning them to the authority.

The Housing Authority of Florence is looking to recover its attorney fees and the money it claims Elmore wrongfully took while the executive director.

“HAF has been damaged by Elmore’s wrongful acts and is entitled to actual and punitive damages in the amount to be determined by this Court,” the countersuit says.

In addition to bringing their own claims against Elmore, the Housing Authority denied the claims made against them.

Elmore’s attorney, Chance Sturup at the law firm Cromer, Babb, Porter & Hicks, LLC, alleged in the lawsuit that the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners wrongly ended Elmore’s employment contract without cause.

The lawsuit alleges that her contract, which was supposed to last until Dec. 1, 2027, said she was entitled to pay and benefits for the remainder of the contract if she was fired without cause.

Even if she was fired with a cause, the contract still required the Housing Authority to pay her for all paid vacation days and 7% of her unused sick days, according to the lawsuit.

It says that if no proper cause was given, the authority would instead need to pay her back in full for all her unused sick days.

If the Board of Commissioners had an issue with her performance, they were required by Elmore’s contract to give her a written notice that explained the problems, the lawsuit alleges. Once she was given the notice, Elmore was then supposed to have at least 180 days to fix the issues.

The Housing Authority admits that it did not provide a written notice to Elmore but denies that it was required under her contract.

In addition to seeking the wages and benefits that Sturup alleges Elmore is owed, the lawsuit seeks payment for damages to Elmore’s reputation by the Housing Authority and commissioner J. Jerrod Moultrie.

Moultrie made multiple false statements about Elmore, alleged she did a number of crimes and reported to her law enforcement agencies, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that Moultrie knew the allegations were false yet still made them to law enforcement, government officials, community members and on Fab News, which is a website owned by Moultrie.

The countersuit says the Housing Authority does not have enough information to know if the claims made against Moultrie are true or false.

Moultrie has not responded to the lawsuit’s claims with his own filing as of the time of this report.

Employees and representatives of the Florence Housing Authority also made false claims against Elmore, the lawsuit alleged. However, it says that Moultrie was the cause of her being fired.

Moultrie previously told the Morning News that he does not understand why he was singled out by Elmore when the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove her.

“I don’t have the power to fire anybody by myself,” he said. “As far as the defamation of character, what I will say is that allegations were reported to the board, and we dealt with it.”

After learning of the bonus given to Elmore by the Cheraw authority, Moultrie claimed that Elmore stole the money and reported her to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, which investigated and found that the money was not stolen, the lawsuit alleges.

Moultrie also claimed that Elmore was acting improperly and breaking laws when she paid former commissioner Linda Becote to cater a party in her honor using Housing Authority funds, according to the lawsuit.

Before accepting Becote’s offer to cater the event, Elmore asked the United States Department of Housing and Development if she was able to pay Becote to cater the event. The department said yes on the condition that Becote only be reimbursed for her costs and that she was not profiting off of the event, the lawsuit alleges.

Becote was removed from the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners by the Florence City Council at an April 20 hearing, at which the reimbursement money was brought up.

Becote’s lawyer, John Bledsoe, filed an intent to appeal the decision in circuit court April 27.

The city of Florence responded June 27 with a motion to dismiss the appeal, which Bledsoe responded to July 14.