Housing Authority of Florence holds ribbon cutting for new location on Palmetto Street

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Housing Authority of Florence held a ribbon cutting and tour of the facility on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its new location on West. Palmetto Street.

Ambassadors of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce assisted with the ribbon cutting.

In operation for the past 54 years, the Housing Authority moved from 400 E. Pine St. to its new location at 2640 W. Palmetto St., a property it purchased in January 2019. The agency serves people in upper Florence, Chesterfield, Dillon and Marlboro counties.

In the move in October, 2021, all administrative staff members, except for community managers, were brought under one roof.

Before the move, the administrative staff was housed in three or four different buildings. With the transformation of the former Food Lion purchase, the Housing Authority has turned about 15,000 square feet of the facility into office space. The majority of the staff members are now all in one location, which allows them to have meetings in-house, have more events for their residents and provide more resources for them.

The Housing Authority has about 80 employees.

“It is just the beginning,” said CEO and Executive Director Clamentine V. Elmore.

She said the move means growth and change. The move also represents a more efficient way of doing things.

The Housing Authority provides public housing through the Housing Choice Voucher program (Section 8), low-income housing tax credit, and other affordable housing, and fair market rent to the counties it serves. It manages 11 properties, 10 in Florence and one in McCall.

The Housing Authority of Florence was organized in February 1968. It is operated by a board of commissioners, composed of five board members, with a purpose to adopt the policies, act on financial matters of the authority and provide direction and guidance to the executive director.

“Five years ago, I had a vision for this agency and in that short timeframe so much has become a reality,” Elmore said, “but the best is yet come.”

Elmore announced the plans for the Vision 10 project, which the agency will begin implementing soon. With Vision 10, Elmore said, the authority plans to renovate all the public housing under its jurisdiction in the next 10-year-period. A developer is in place to start working on the plan, she said.

“Details are forthcoming,” Elmore said.

Elmore said the agency joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce a couple of years ago to learn more about the community they serve and to spread the word about what they do.

“We wanted to be a resource for the community,” she said.

Elmore is the director of four agencies – Florence, Cheraw, Marlboro and McColl – and a nonprofit Palmetto Housing Corporation. She grew up in Lake City and moved away after high school. Prior to returning to the area about five and half years ago, she worked for the federal government for 26 ½ years with the United States Army and HUD.

The Housing Authority of Florence is open Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment only and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 843-669-4163.

