HOW SAFE ARE YOUR SCHOOLS? Florence County School District Two starts year with metal detectors, SROs

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Metal detectors and school resources officers will be in place when Florence County School District Two begins classes Monday.

The district comprises Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School and Hannah-Pamplico High School.

Superintendent Neal Vincent said metal detectors will be at the entrances of both schools. They will be used by administrators and trained staff.

“School resource officers are trained by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and the Florence County Sheriff's Office,” Vincent said. “Through a memo of agreement, SROs are assigned to both Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle and Hannah-Pamplico High School.”

School security jumped into the national spotlight again after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in the deadliest school shooting attack in nearly a decade More than 15 others were wounded in the attack. The shooter was killed by law enforcement officers an hour and 14 minutes after the first shots were fired.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported 93 school shootings with casualties at public and private elementary and secondary schools during the 2021-22 school year. Forty-three of those shootings resulted in deaths.

In July, the South Carolina Department of Education upgraded its Model Safe School Checklist. All school districts in the state are required to complete the checklist and submit updated plans to the state education department by Sept. 1.

Vincent said administrators and staff will evaluate children with violent tendencies to help create a safe environment.

“Administrators and staff use EducatorsHandbook.com to facilitate the measurement and analysis of student behavior in need of services or targeted interventions,” he said. “Multiple reports are utilized allowing counselors and administrators the opportunity to monitor student referrals, discipline trends, and individual incident type patterns.”

Vincent said the district has assembled a threat-assessment team.

“Members of this team are trained to use a district-selected threat assessment tool to determine whether or not a student is considered a threat to themselves or the school environment," he said. "Recommendations and referrals are made by team members based on the outcome of the assessment.”

Vincent explained the school district's emergency crisis plan. Details of the protocol will not be published to prevent giving access and advantage to potential perpetrators.

“Our emergency crisis plan is reviewed with first responders annually,” he said. “The crisis plan includes protocols for active shooters including lockout and lockdown procedures in the case of a large-scale emergency incident."

In the event of an emergency or incident, Vincent said, the district and school administrators will work closely with first responders and safety officials to determine if the conditions warrant an early release or a reunification.

“Information will be shared using the district’s automated calling system, website, social media and local media outlets. Parents should plan and discuss specific plans with their students in the event of an early dismissal/emergency closing (pickup, supervision, etc.).”

Mandatory lockdown training sessions are held to prepare students in the event of a shooting incident. He said they are required by state regulation and district policy.

Vincent said acts of violence have occurred in Florence School District Two from 2019 to 2022 and reviewed trends. He defined the violent incidents as simple assault.

For the academic school year 2019-2020, Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School had one violent incident and Hannah-Pamplico High School also had one violent incident. For the academic school year 2020-2021, there were zero incidents. Vincent said 40% of students received virtual instruction. For the academic school year, 2021-2022, there were two violent acts at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School and one violent act at Hannah-Pamplico High School.

He said a trend could not be determined because of the limited number of violent acts.

Florence County Sheriff's Office spokesman Major Mike Nunn said all school resource officers are trained and certified to deal with active shooter situations.

“School resource officers in South Carolina are all class one law enforcement officers who have successfully completed additional specialty training and certification,” he said. “All SROs are specifically trained to respond to an active shooter situation, part of which is called 'ALERT training.' SROs also help train faculty and administrators on the response to an active shooter with both online and onsite training. One of the aspects of that training is the 'Run, Hide, Fight' protocol.”

Nunn said there is no difference between a school resource officer and law enforcement officer.

“All SROs are Class 1 law enforcement officers with the same power and authority of any other law enforcement officer,” he said. “In addition, an SRO has statewide jurisdiction when traveling with students anywhere in South Carolina.”

Nunn said school resource officers will mentor students with violent tendencies.

As a mentor to students, the school resource officer will attempt to take more time with a student with violent tendencies so as to guide the student toward a more healthy attitude and appropriate behavior.

Nunn said the officers have a mission to ensure safety in the school environment.

“The mission of the SRO is to protect students and staff, to serve as a mentor to students, to be a positive role model and to enforce South Carolina law,’ he said. “The SRO does not enforce the school disciplinary procedures and does not determine which students are disciplined and which are not. SROs take the same oath of office as all other law enforcement officers in the state.”