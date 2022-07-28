HOW SAFE ARE YOUR SCHOOLS? Johnsonville schools update safety protocols

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — School security is a national, state and Florence County School District 5 issue.

The district is working to make its schools safer for students, staff and teachers, Florence School District 5 Adam W. Kennedy said. Kennedy is chief operations officer and district safety director.

The South Carolina Department of Education updated its Model Safe School Checklist on July 12. School districts are required to complete the checklist and submit updated plans to the Department of Education by Sept. 1.

Tragedies in the 2021-22 school year have brought school safety to the forefront of the nation’s conscience, State Board of Education Chairman Alan Walters said in a statement.

“This checklist is a tool in making sure we keep school safety a priority, work with district leaders to implement changes when needed and coordinate with law enforcement on safety measures. We are pleased with the updates we’ve made and will continue to pursue any means we can to protect students and school staff,” Walter said.

The checklist prompts districts to list the name of law enforcement agencies that assisted in updating its “Comprehensive Safety Plan,” to indicate whether schools have processes in place to conduct site assessments, and to identify appropriate internal and external groups with which school safety plans have been shared.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported 93 school shootings with casualties at public and private elementary and secondary schools during the 2021-22 school year. Forty-three of those shootings resulted in deaths.

The May 24 school shooting at Uvalde, Texas, remains fresh in the public’s mind. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 others were wounded in the attack. Law enforcement officers killed the attacker.

Kennedy said the district is continuously working to make its three schools safer for students, teachers and staff. The district will start the 2022-23 school year Tuesday.

Johnsonville schools do not have metal detectors, Kennedy said, but they do have handheld metal detectors and there is only one entrance designated for the public to enter the schools.

“We do have handheld metal detectors that our staff is being trained on, and we will use those on an as-needed basis,” he said. “We are looking at some options for metal detectors. Right now our quick and easy implementation is just the handheld screeners.”

Kennedy said the district has have school resource officers at two of the three schools.

“We have one at Johnsonville Middle School and one at Johnsonville High Schools,” Kennedy said. “We have been approved by the state of South Carolina for funding for a SRO at the elementary school, but that position is still vacant. They have not found anyone to fill that yet.”

Kennedy said school resource officers have their annual training, and participate in the school’s training.

District 5 uses the state of South Carolina Behavioral Threat Assessment to train its counselors to identify students with violent tendencies. That is training that comes down from the Department of Education, Kennedy said.

“We have a behavioral threat assessment team at each school that is comprised of administrators, school resource officers, counselors and other staff,” he said.

In case of an incident during school hours, Kennedy said, the district would use the standard response protocol from the I Love U Guys Foundation to notify law enforcement/first responders. He said that is the protocol used districtwide.

As far as parent notification, he said, the district uses BrightArrow, which is the system it uses to send out text messages, emails and phone calls. He said it is used for notifications other than incidents at the school.

“We will also use social media and our website,” he said.

In the last two years, Kennedy said, “to my knowledge we have only had one incident that required any kind of real intervention with the SROs and that was this past school year.”

Other than that it has been an occasional fight at a ballgame, he said.

“We are going to be putting on our website the standard response protocol that we have adopted,” Kennedy said. “We are going to be very transparent with that.”

He said there will be information on there on how that process works, as the district continues to develop its emergency operations plans, which will be put online as well.

In addition to school safety drills, Kennedy said students should be alert; be aware of their surroundings. Students should not be afraid to tell an adult if they have an issue. That is anything from bullying to overhearing a conversation that someone is going to do something bad to someone else.