HOW SAFE ARE YOUR SCHOOLS? Lake City district waits on metal detectors, school resource officers

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County School District 3 is waiting on metal detectors and school resource officer positions to be filled, chief operations officer Kasey Feagin said.

Students will be returning to the classroom Monday at schools in Florence School District 3 and many parents have concerns about school safety.

Money has been allocated to place a school resource officer in all schools. Right now, some elementary schools share a school resource officer, Feagin said.

Metal detectors have been ordered for all the secondary schools, but haven’t been delivered, yet, he said.

“All SROs are required to complete the SRO training through the law enforcement academy,” he said.

Not every school has a resource officer. He said a couple of the elementary schools share one.

“We have funded, but the agencies haven’t been able to put SROs in those positions yet,” he said.

Florence School District 3 is made up the Alternative Center for Education, J.C. Lynch Elementary School of STEM, J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts & Magnet School, Lake City Early Childhood School of Arts, Lake City Early College High School, Main Street Elementary School of Arts, Olanta Creative Arts and Science School, Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Digital Communication and Leadership and Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy.

School safety is a national concern.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported 93 school shootings with casualties at public and private elementary and secondary schools during the 2021-22 school year. Forty-three of those shootings resulted in deaths. The National Center for Education Statistics is the research arm of the U.S. Department of Education.

There were more school shootings with casualties in the last school year than any other year since data collection started in the early 2000s.

The May 24 school shooting at Uvalde, Texas, remains fresh in the public’s mind.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 others were wounded in the attack. Law enforcement officers killed the attacker.

In Florence County School District 3, three lockdown drills are held each semester at every school to practice what to do in case of a school shooting, Feagin said.

Asked about what safety protocols would be if a school shooting occurred in the district, Feagin said, “Our incident response plan is confidential.”

Should a shooting take place or some other form of violence requiring law enforcement intervention, law enforcement agencies would be notified by the school resource officers or school staff.

Parents would be notified through direct calls or an automated phone messaging system.

In FSD3, all administrators and counselors have been trained in behavioral threat assessments, and they conduct theses on students who may pose a threat or who have verbalized a threat, Feagin said.

The number of fights and assaults has increased since 2020-21.

“The numbers are somewhat misleading, though, because during 2020-2021 school year about half of our students were virtual,” Feagin said. “This year is only a small number of students were virtual.”

The district’s policy doesn’t allow weapons to be brought to schools. The police is available at https://www.florence3.k12.sc.us/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=29638326.