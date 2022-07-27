HOW SAFE ARE YOUR SCHOOLS? Security top priority at Darlington County School District

DARLINGTON — Student and staff safety are a priority for the Darlington County School District, Superintendent Tim Newman said. The district will open the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 1.

“Darlington County School District is committed to creating safe spaces for students and staff,” Newman said. “We have focused our efforts on improving safety at all levels and plan to increase that focus as we move into the new year.”

School security is a national issue. The National Center for Education Statistics reported 93 school shootings with casualties at public and private elementary and secondary schools during the 2021-22 school year. Forty-three of those shootings resulted in deaths.

The National Center for Education Statistics is the research arm of the U.S. Department of Education.

There were more school shootings with casualties in the last school year than any other year since data collection started in the early 2000s.

The May 24 school shooting incident at Uvalde, Texas, remains fresh in the public’s mind. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 others were wounded in the attack. Law enforcement officers killed the attacker.

Surveillance footage shows law enforcement officers law enforcement officers waiting 45 minutes after the last shots were fired before storming the classroom and killing the shooter. The officers killed the gunman one hour and 14 minutes after police first arrived on the scene.

Newman outlined existing and improved safety measures for Darlington County School District’s 10 elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools, Darlington County Institute of Technology and Darlington County Intervention School.

School resource officers, who are active-duty law enforcement officers in local law enforcement agencies, will be at every school, Newman said.

School safety assessments will be conducted in every school and on every campus, he said.

“Each campus will be assessed by nationally-recognized school safety experts,” he said. “We are using these assessments to identify and address potential weaknesses in our facilities, plans and protocols.”

Metal detectors will be used for the first time in all of the district’s middle schools and high schools, he said.

“The new metal detectors give us the flexibility to move locations throughout the day so we can provide checks randomly,” he said.

A district chief security officer, who is an active-duty law enforcement officer with more than 24 years of experience, will constantly assess safety and security measures at all the campuses.

“He will provide training for our people, serve as a liaison with our local law enforcement agencies and lead the charge in identifying and implementing new safety measures,” he said.

Small- and large-scale safety drills in conjunction with local emergency responders will take place to ensure our students and staff know what to do in various situations.

“These drills allow us to improve our ability to respond in a crisis,” he said.

A crisis communication plan has been created to keep parents informed during an emergency situation.

“Communication will include phone calls from our rapid notification system, emails and texts,” he said.

Newman said counselors at every school are trained to assist students in distress and the district will use telehealth partners to expand its mental health resources.

There will be outstanding working and training relationships with local law enforcement agencies and safety training for the district’s administrators, which includes Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Incident Command Training.

Newman also asked the community to help protect students by reporting incidents and potential threats to school officials and law enforcement agencies.

“Darlington County School District believes safety is our first priority,” he said. “We must provide a safe, nurturing learning environment for our students, but it is only possible if our community members and school families help us to keep watch. If you see something, say something.”

Capt. Kim Nelson is the Darlington County School District’s safety officer.

The Darlington Police Department is trained to de-escalate situations that might arise in the school district and in the community, Nelson said.

“If we had to respond to a situation involving an active shooter, we are trained to go straight to that threat,” she said. “Our goal is to eliminate the threat or stop the threat to stop the shooting from occurring.”

A school resource officer has the same training as every police officer in the state of South Carolina.

“All of our school resource officers go through training from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, and are certified law enforcement officers assigned to work in schools,” she said. “There is no difference between an SRO officer and a police officer.”

Nelson said school resource officers are equipped with firearms.

“Darlington city’s mission for the SRO’s is to protect and serve the community,” she said. “Our children are our precious commodity and we will protect them. We will also protect the teachers and faculty.”