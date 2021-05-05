Howe Springs' Dillon, Piper pass test, retain arson certification

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence County will retain a certified arson dog and handler after Howe Springs Fire Chief Billy Dillon and K9 Piper passed their recertification test Wednesday at Horry County Fire Rescue's training facility in Loris.

Unlike previous years, this year's exam took place virtually with the teams in South Carolina — one from Howe Springs, another from Horry County Fire Rescue and a third from Beaufort's Burton Fire District — examined in Zoom by an expert in Maine.

"Piper did a great job and the test was nerve racking for me," Dillon said via a Zoom conference. "I had two great experienced handlers here who kept me in check and Piper did a great job and pulled us through. The comments from the evaluators Up North were all positive."

The exam included scent discrimination, room searches, room sniffs and a "blind test" in which a call to a lab was required to know if the dog and handler got the right answer, Dillon said.

Just to add more of a challenge to the exams, they took place outside on a day with the wind strong enough to blow off the table the computer the firefighters were using in Horry County.

"They're smelling things from probably a quarter mile away the way the wind is blowing today," Dillon said.