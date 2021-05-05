Howe Springs' Dillon, Piper pass test, retain arson certification

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence County will retain a certified arson dog and handler after Howe Springs Fire Chief Billy Dillon and K9 Piper passed their recertification test Wednesday at Horry County Fire Rescue's training facility in Loris.
Unlike previous years, this year's exam took place virtually with the teams in South Carolina — one from Howe Springs, another from Horry County Fire Rescue and a third from Beaufort's Burton Fire District — examined in Zoom by an expert in Maine.
"Piper did a great job and the test was nerve racking for me," Dillon said via a Zoom conference. "I had two great experienced handlers here who kept me in check and Piper did a great job and pulled us through. The comments from the evaluators Up North were all positive."
The exam included scent discrimination, room searches, room sniffs and a "blind test" in which a call to a lab was required to know if the dog and handler got the right answer, Dillon said.
Just to add more of a challenge to the exams, they took place outside on a day with the wind strong enough to blow off the table the computer the firefighters were using in Horry County.
"They're smelling things from probably a quarter mile away the way the wind is blowing today," Dillon said.
The recertifications ultimately benefit residents through a more efficient arson investigation process, said Matt Rice, who works with K9 Crosby for Horry County Fire Rescue. The pair also passed and retained certification.
"The dogs are certified through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy," Rice said. "It is a certification that has held up in court. Arson is one of the hardest crimes to prosecute. With the use of the dogs successful prosecution goes up something like 50% per case."
"These dogs can process a house in a matter of minutes," Rice said. The dogs can give investigators a quick indication as to whether or not a flammable liquid is present in the debris and save on time so the investigator doesn't have to needlessly sift through debris and send evidence off to labs.
"With these dogs we're sending fewer samples off, but they're coming back positive at a higher expense," Rice said. "They help us prove innocence as well as help us put the guilty party away."
"We still get to keep a great resource in our area," Dillon said of Piper. "We continue to grow and gain experience. It's a very strict program. These dogs are just not given out lightly and they're tested every year."
Dillon said he hopes that next year things are closer to normal.
"I look forward to being back face to face with my partner," Dillon said.