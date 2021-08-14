Howe Springs firefighters battle duplex fire, rescue family pet

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Howe Springs firefighters Friday saved the family cat while they battled a structure fire in a duplex off Howe Springs Road.

Firefighters first on the scene reported a working structure fire, accessed a hydrant and made an interior attack to knock down the fire, according to a release issued by the agency.

A second crew worked to limit spread of the fire into the neighboring home.

"During the secondary search the family cat was located under the bed in obvious distress," according to the release. "Crews quickly placed the cat on oxygen, provided fluids, and cooled. The cat was turned over to a very happy little girl."

Howe Springs responded with three engines, a tanker and a ladder and were assisted at the scene by an engine company from Florence Fire Department along with medics from Florence County EMS and deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.