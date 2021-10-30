 Skip to main content
Howe Springs firefighters mark Fire Prevention Week with open house
Howe Springs firefighters mark Fire Prevention Week with open house

FLORENCE, S.C. — Furniture in a shipping container burned, a turkey frying incident damaged a deck and some vinyl siding, a car was cut up and an air ambulance flew in Saturday morning.

Hot dogs and hamburgers were served and fun seemed to be had by all — which is about right for Howe Springs Fire Rescue’s third annual Community Risk Reduction Open House.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Howe Springs Firefighters Saturday afternoon demonstrate exactly how not to deep fry a turkey by using a frozen turkey at their annual open house.

For the fire department it was part standard Fire Prevention Week open house with the added benefit of invited guests, said Howe Springs Fire Chief William Dillon.

Those guests included Florence County EMS, Florence County Sheriff’s Department, MUSC Health Florence, McLeod Safe Kids, South Carolina Forestry Commission, Fire Safe South Carolina, State Farm and A&I.

All came with supplies of pamphlets and tchotchkes to reinforce their safety messages.

“They’re all here to educate the public,” Dillon said.

The goal of the event was to teach participants how to be safe and to protect their families, he said.

The highlight of the department annual open houses is their live demonstrations — a vehicle extrication, a live fire and a turkey frying demonstration.

Firefighters dropped a frozen turkey into a pot of hot oil, which caused the pot to overflow onto a propane burner and produce a fireball that melted the vinyl siding on the makeshift porch the department had built.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Howe Springs firefighters at their annual open house use some old furniture and a shipping container to demonstrate how a small fire grows and how a smoke detector can save lives.

Firefighters demonstrated vehicle extrication by cutting off the driver’s side of a demonstration vehicle.

The department also burned a shipping container of furniture to simulate how quickly a residential fire can grow in size. Inside the container was a smoke alarm, which went off long before the fire became sizeable.

Several hundred people cycled through the open house, which featured lunch from Effingham Grill & Grocery and a drawing for a gift card.

