Howe Springs firefighters mark Fire Prevention Week with open house

FLORENCE, S.C. — Furniture in a shipping container burned, a turkey frying incident damaged a deck and some vinyl siding, a car was cut up and an air ambulance flew in Saturday morning.

Hot dogs and hamburgers were served and fun seemed to be had by all — which is about right for Howe Springs Fire Rescue’s third annual Community Risk Reduction Open House.

For the fire department it was part standard Fire Prevention Week open house with the added benefit of invited guests, said Howe Springs Fire Chief William Dillon.

Those guests included Florence County EMS, Florence County Sheriff’s Department, MUSC Health Florence, McLeod Safe Kids, South Carolina Forestry Commission, Fire Safe South Carolina, State Farm and A&I.

All came with supplies of pamphlets and tchotchkes to reinforce their safety messages.

“They’re all here to educate the public,” Dillon said.

The goal of the event was to teach participants how to be safe and to protect their families, he said.

The highlight of the department annual open houses is their live demonstrations — a vehicle extrication, a live fire and a turkey frying demonstration.