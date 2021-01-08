Howe Springs firefighters stand in for their North Myrtle brethren

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Four Florence County firefighters were in North Myrtle Beach Friday so that town's firefighters could attend a funeral for a city police officer who died in a car crash.

The officer was responding to a call about shots being fired.

Howe Springs Fire Rescue sent an engine crew — four firefighters — to work out of a North Myrtle Beach station while city firefighters attend the Friday afternoon funeral, said Sam Brockington, Florence County fire and rescue coordinator.

The funeral was at the Alabama Theatre but attendance was closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.