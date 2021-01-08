 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Howe Springs firefighters stand in for their North Myrtle brethren
0 comments

Howe Springs firefighters stand in for their North Myrtle brethren

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Four Florence County firefighters were in North Myrtle Beach Friday so that town's firefighters could attend a funeral for a city police officer who died in a car crash. 

The officer was responding to a call about shots being fired.

Howe Springs Fire Rescue sent an engine crew — four firefighters — to work out of a North Myrtle Beach station while city firefighters attend the Friday afternoon funeral, said Sam Brockington, Florence County fire and rescue coordinator.

The funeral was at the Alabama Theatre but attendance was closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second Florence Popeyes now open
Local News

Second Florence Popeyes now open

FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants may be struggling but that hasn't stopped three Cajun restaurants from opening in Florence. A Popeyes franchise located at 2115 West Evans Street recently opened.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert