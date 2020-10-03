Howe Springs' open house featured fire, information and fun

FLORENCE, S.C. — Howe Springs firefighters on Saturday successfully landed an air ambulance, cut up a car, tried unsuccessfully to deep fry a frozen turkey, burned down a kitchen, showed off their equipment, let kids use fire hoses to "extinguish" a house "fire" and showed off the department's new arson dog — all before noon.

After noon a second car was set to be sacrificed, two dens were set to be burned, the department's arson dog, Piper, was going to do a demonstration and golf balls were to be thrown into the department's pond for divers to find.

All of Saturday's events amounted to fun and games as part of Howe Springs Fire Rescue's annual open house, all the more important this year since firefighters cannot teach fire prevention in schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conducted at the department's headquarters station on South Irby Street, the parade of "shock and awe" as Howe Spring Fire Marshal Michael Page described it, seemed to make a point with the children in attendance who looked in with rapt attention as things frequently went from bad to worse.