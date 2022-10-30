Howe Springs, Sardis-Timmonsville open houses draw crowds

Two Florence County fire departments wrapped up Fire Prevention Month with open houses Friday and Saturday.

Sardis-Timmonsville Friday night played host to an open house/trunk or treat that included a dinner of hot dogs and chips, carnival games and plenty of chocolate.

They also had a chance to use a fire hose to knock two-liter bottles off traffic cones, learn about kitchen grease fires in a live fire demonstration and watch as the department's vehicle extrication team methodically dismantled a car one snip at a time.

The department used the open house as part of its outreach to the community to hand out applications to become volunteer firefighters, or schedule a smoke alarm installation from the fire department or even a home fire inspection.

Howe Springs Fire Rescue Saturday celebrated its open house with candy for the children and information for both children and their parents. The department also had a "house fire" that children could extinguish with a real fire hose and a smoke tunnel they could crawl through.

While Effingham Grill and Grocery served up a lot of hot dogs and hamburgers Howe Springs Fire Chief Billy Dillon and arson dog Piper put on a demonstration of Piper's skills at sniffing out accelerants.

In addition, Howe Springs firefighters cut up a car and tried -- unsuccessfully -- to deep fry a frozen turkey.

This year's open house culminated with a live-fire demonstration that involved a sofa, loveseat and end table exposed to a trash can fire much like would happen if a cigarette discarded into the trash.

Much like Sardis-Timmonsville, the annual event was an outreach to the community that included applications to join and offers to install smoke detectors.