Hugh Leatherman Eulogy

The chairman was a remarkable legislator who became the state’s consummate problem-solver. Sure, he was a savvy politician, but he used politics as a means of formulating some of the state’s more meaningful policy — in infrastructure, economic development, education, higher education, trade and international investment, health care, workforce development, and so on and so on. No one better understood the nexus between politics and policy, and no one was more shrewd strategically at applying it.

And yet the personal man was no less complex than the public one. His private life was built upon three fundamental pillars.

The family. He loved them dearly. Jean was the nucleus, and so much that was magical in his life radiated from her. She was also his compass and rudder, as he often acknowledged. His staff discovered over the years that if you needed him to move off a firmly held position, you’d better recruit Jean to your side very early.

One of my most cherished moments of his last two weeks was of Jean stopping by his chair in the living room. With his eyes welling up, he reached over, took her hand, and said, “I love you more than life.” He did, and he still does.