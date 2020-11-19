Hugh Leatherman helps rural South Carolina residents connect to the information highway

He said there were two South Carolinas: one with access to the internet allowing parents to work from home and kids to attend school virtually and the other without internet access.

"What I learned from this young man from Lincoln, N.C., was that he had grandchildren who were having problems with this," Couick said. "And if you know this person and I've known him since 1980, this person has a lot of capacity but very little patience for people who won't bring about change."

Couick said that man told him during a teleconference that he wouldn't allow the use of two words — us and them — during the conversation.

"When this pandemic happened, Senator Leatherman, the man from Lincoln, N.C., saw that we were all going to be in the same lifeboat," Couick said. "I will tell you he set things right. It was like putting jet fuel to an effort. What we didn't think could get done, got done."

Leatherman said he hoped broadband would change the lives of those living in South Carolina that would be receiving it because of the bill.

Also credited are House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas and Sen. Thomas Alexander.

Leatherman credited Lucas for making sure the House stayed an extra few hours to pass the bill.