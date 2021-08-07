Hugh Leatherman says state budget includes more for Florence than any budget he's ever seen

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman says he's never seen a state budget more beneficial to Florence County than the current one.
Leatherman spoke with the Morning News last week regarding the nearly $74 million in projects for Florence area included in the budget.
He said in a media advisory to the Morning News that since he began serving in the Senate in 1981 that the budget represents the largest amount ever for special projects in Florence County.
"Florence County has seen fit to keep me in the Senate for 41 years and there are real dividends in that," Leatherman said. "We've never really had anybody in Columbia to really look out for us. That day has changed and I am really proud of that change."
Those projects include $23 million for a new education and business school building at Francis Marion University. Also included in the budget is nearly $9 million for maintenance, renovations and replacements at the university.
Leatherman said he's always been committed to Francis Marion University.
"Francis Marion does a terrific job," Leatherman said. "They really do a great job in the minority community. ... Francis Marion has been a real asset to this part of the state and will continue to be."
Leatherman credited former state Rep. Pete Hyman and state Sen. Thomas Smith for working to get the university established.
The budget includes $21 million for the development of the former Circle Park building into a medical student residential facility in partnership between Francis Marion and the Medical University of South Carolina.
Leatherman said the main purpose of the facility will be to encourage general practitioners to come to rural South Carolina.
"History has shown that wherever they [third- and fourth-year medical students] do their residency, they will stay in that area," Leatherman said. "That's desperately needed in this section of South Carolina, particularly lower Florence County."
The Florence County Transportation Committee will receive $4.3 million in the budget: a $3 million annual allocation and a $1.3 million special appropriation. The committee decides what street and road improvement projects to work on with that money.
Leatherman said he had to work to sell his colleagues on the idea of working to improve the roads in rural South Carolina but added that they finally agreed with him.
He said one such project that the transportation committee was involved with was the redevelopment of Bentree Lane off David McLeod Boulevard.
"I fought for years for that," Leatherman said. "That was actually a parking lot. You couldn't get through there. The city wanted to just patch those potholes. I said no, no. We're going to fix it once and for all."
Also included is $1 million for the Florence County Sheriff's Office for body cameras including the first years of cloud recording and management.
"They desperately need those for their protection and the people's protection," Leatherman said.
Leatherman added that Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed the budget proviso that included the body cameras.
"It didn't take me long to override that veto," Leatherman said.
The House voted 97-7 and the Senate voted 38-5 to override McMaster's veto.
The budget also includes nearly $11 million for maintenance, renovations and replacements at Florence-Darlington Technical College, $1.69 million for tuition mitigation at Francis Marion University, $1.5 million for education and training at the Continuum in Lake City, $1 million for the Florence Civic Center, $500,000 for ArtFields and $153,500 for equipment and renovations at the sheriff's office.
Leatherman also spoke about the necessity of so-called earmarks in his conversation with the Morning News and in the media advisory.
"To me, earmarks are not bad," Leatherman said. "Earmarks are senators from around the state coming to me as chairman of the Finance Committee to talk about the needs of their districts. These are real needs. We evaluate them – and where we can – we put them in the budget."
Leatherman added that some senators scream about how bad earmarks are, but those same senators are more than happy when the check is presented.
He added that the federal government has reinstated earmarks for the first time since 2011, realizing that they are necessary.