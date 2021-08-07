Hugh Leatherman says state budget includes more for Florence than any budget he's ever seen

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman says he's never seen a state budget more beneficial to Florence County than the current one.

Leatherman spoke with the Morning News last week regarding the nearly $74 million in projects for Florence area included in the budget.

He said in a media advisory to the Morning News that since he began serving in the Senate in 1981 that the budget represents the largest amount ever for special projects in Florence County.

"Florence County has seen fit to keep me in the Senate for 41 years and there are real dividends in that," Leatherman said. "We've never really had anybody in Columbia to really look out for us. That day has changed and I am really proud of that change."

Those projects include $23 million for a new education and business school building at Francis Marion University. Also included in the budget is nearly $9 million for maintenance, renovations and replacements at the university.

Leatherman said he's always been committed to Francis Marion University.