Hugh Weathers endorses Jay Jordan
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Agricultural Commissioner Hugh Weathers has endorsed Senate District 31 candidate Jay Jordan. 

The Jordan campaign announced Wednesday that Weathers would be the chairman of an agribusiness coalition supporting Jordan's Senate District 31 campaign. 

“Jay Jordan is a friend to the farming community and has a proven record of supporting legislation in the State House that has allowed the agribusiness industry to continue to grow as the state’s leading industry," Weathers said in a media advisory. "I am proud to lead this group of Pee Dee farmers in support of a dedicated advocate of our industry and the leader we need in the State Senate.” 

“Make no mistake, farming is engrained in the history of the Pee Dee and continues to be the lifeblood of our local economy," Jordan said. "I am amazed at the progress of the agribusiness industry and the family-owned farms in our community, which represent over ¼ of our state’s $4 billion annual product sales. I am committed to continuing my support of pro-farming legislation in the State Senate and creating an environment ripe for growth and sustainability in our area.”

Other members of the coalition include Darlington County Republican Chairman J.D. Chaplin, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and several members of the Swink and Ward families. 

