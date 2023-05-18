FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating human remains found near June Lane off Church Street in Florence.

The remains were discovered Wednesday.

The remains were found in a wood lot on June Lane about 100 yards from Prout Drive in what appeared to be an abandoned homeless village.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said it appeared the remains had been in place at least two years and that an examination at the scene didn't show any obvious signs of trauma.

The remains will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to be examined by a forensic anthropologist for further examination.

The coroner said that DNA from the remains, which were in "excellent condition" given the weather and scavenging animals, would be used to help identify the person.