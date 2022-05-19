Humble yet larger than life describes Dudley Saleeby, says friend

FLORENCE – Dudley Saleeby Jr. of Florence, who served as solicitor of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit of South Carolina for 20 years, died Sunday. His funeral was on Thursday.

Saleeby’s law career was primarily as a public servant, serving the state as a criminal prosecutor.

From 1972 to 1975, he was an assistant attorney general, trying cases statewide on behalf of the S.C. attorney general.

In 1979, he was elected solicitor of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit of South Carolina and served Florence and Marion counties in that capacity.

“What a tremendous loss,” said Carrington Wingard. “I worked with him most of the 20 years he was solicitor. He was tough and demanding of his staff; he required excellence, but no one minded because he worked harder than anyone else. We all became friends, and we were like a family.”

Wingard said Saleeby was” just a wonderful person.”

She started working in the solicitor’s office in 1977. She served as an assistant solicitor.

“He kept me on,” she said.

In describing Saleeby, Wingard used the words "smart," "organized," "disciplined," and "hardworking."

“We really enjoyed working together,” she said. “He loved being a public servant and helping people.”

His obituary said he “loved the discipline of preparing cases for trial, working with law enforcement officers, and bringing justice and closure to victims and their families.”

He was committed to his profession and his family, Wingard said. She said he was very family-oriented, and the only time you were allowed to be off when court was in session was if it was a family matter.

Wingard left the solicitor’s office just before Saleeby’s term ended.

When he retired from full-time prosecution, he continued to serve as a part-time assistant in both the Twelfth Circuit and Third Circuit in Sumter.

Joy Boone worked for Saleeby for about 30 years, starting at the Hyman Law Firm. She worked for him as an administrative assistant for 20 years, and then went to work with him at the Third Circuit for eight years.

She described Saleeby as very dedicated and a devoted prosecutor. She said he was methodical. When he prosecuted a case he was going to be well prepared, Boone said.

“He was respected by his peers and law enforcement in his professional and private life,” she said. “He was a good husband, father, prosecutor and good friend. Not only was he my employer, he was a good friend.”

Boone said it is still a shock. She visited him only last week, and they reminisced about the past.

“I will miss him,” Boone said. “He always remembered my birthday every year. We never lost that connection. We called each other for our birthdays. It was a bond we had for working together for so long. That is what I’ll miss.”

Longtime friend Dave Banner said, “We had known each other since the sixties. We went to The Citadel together. He was from Dillon, and I was from North Carolina.”

Banner moved to Florence in 1970 and Saleeby in 1978-79, and they continued their friendship.

Banner described Saleeby as brilliant, charismatic, honest, likeable and having “a wit about him,”

“He could talk to anybody on any level,” Banner said. “You never could get one up on him.”

Banner said he had never seen anyone as organized as Saleeby. He remembered taking a trip with Saleeby to Wyoming to see The Citadel play. When time came to get on the plane, Banner said, Saleeby had everything organized and planned out.

Banner called Saleeby unassuming and very humble but bigger than life.

“He had a big, deep laugh,” Banner said. “But in the courtroom he was all business. He knew more about the law than most anybody in South Carolina.”

He said Saleeby was a special person to a lot of people, and he never expected anything in return. He said Saleeby did a lot that people will never know about for his alma maters, The Citadel and Duke University, and his church, First Presbyterian in Florence, where he was a lifelong member, Sunday school teacher, deacon and elder.

“He will be greatly missed,” Banner said.

Saleeby’s obituary said he was born in Florence on September 15, 1944, the son of Dudley Saleeby and Mary Frances "Tumpy" Hammond Saleeby. He was raised in Dillon surrounded by an extended Lebanese family.

At Dillon High School, he played several sports including football and basketball and ran track. He also served as governor of the Carolinas District for Key Club International.

At The Citadel, he continued this involvement through Circle K, eventually being elected international vice president. Saleeby graduated from The Citadel with a degree in political science in 1966, and received his law degree in 1969 from Duke University School of Law.

He served for more than 50 years as class agent for the Citadel Class of '66, keeping in touch annually with every member of his class. Having served several terms on the Board of Directors of The Citadel Alumni Association, he was elected its president in 1969.

He also served for six years on The Citadel Board of Visitors and for many years on the Board of The Citadel Foundation. He rarely missed a Bulldog home game.

At Duke University School of Law he served as president of the Duke Bar Association and was also active as an alumnus. A Duke basketball fan, he attended all13 Final Fours of the Coach K era, including the one in New Orleans just a month before his death.

Following law school, Saleeby served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence adviser in Vietnam, attaining the rank of captain.

Saleeby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lalla Harrison Saleeby, originally from Leesburg, Virginia; his daughter, Catherine Ravenel Saleeby "Cat" McDowell, and her husband John of Raleigh, N.C.; his son, Wilson Dudley "Wil" Saleeby, and his wife Quinn of Bluffton; and five grandchildren: Mary Katherine Saleeby, Robert Saleeby, Adger Saleeby, Jack McDowell, and Charlotte McDowell. He is also survived by a large group of extended family and in-laws.

