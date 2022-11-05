Hundreds turn out Saturday in Florence to Run Like a Nut

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Saturday morning marked the start of the Pecan Music and Food Festival with three races downtown, run from the start/finish line at McClenaghan Administrative Annex.

The Run Like a Nut Half Marathon started at 8 a.m., the Run Like a Nut 10K at 8:30 a.m. and the Run Like a Nut 5K at 9 a.m. -- start times designed to have the top finishers grouped together as they crossed the line.

The three races combined with the Downtown festival was like a siren song to some.

"She's been planning for months for that. I got conned into running the 5K," said Thomas White, whose wife, Ashley, ran in the half marathon.

White, who traveled from Lexington for the event, ran in the 5K while the pair's daughters rode just ahead of him in a stroller.

"We'll have a great time," he said of knowing his daughters would finish the race just ahead of him.

"Having the festival with the run, we wanted to make a weekend out of it," he said of the allure.

"I usually run Savannah but they're not having the Savannah race this year. We've always wanted to do this one so it worked out," said Florentine Brad Cole who ran with daughter Wrigley Mae Cole.

Saturday's race was Wrigley's third. She toddled across the finish line hand-in-hand with her father after he left the stroller with his wife, who cheered him on from the sidelines.

"We don't really run for time, we just try to cross the finish line. We're liking the fact it's flat, especially with the stroller," Cole said.

"Shoot, there's a lot of fast guys out here today and I'm not a young guy. I'm not as young as I used to be. I used to bounce back right away," said Hartsville High School track and Lamar High School cross country coach Frankie Humphrey.

He has just returned to racing after an eight-month hiatus to allow a foot injury to heal.

"I just jumped into this one at the last minute," Humphrey said of Saturday's race. "I've been focus on on my teams and getting htem ready. My personal runs are whatever they're doing."

"Be happy with 20:30 or 20:40," he said.

He finished at 21:14.

Andrew Pattengill won the 5K with a time of 20:44. Anne Green was the first 5K female across the finish line at 24:36.