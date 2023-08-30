FLORENCE, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is set to close in on the Pee Dee Region Wednesday evening, and a number of school districts are announcing school closures.

Due to anticipated inclement weather this evening, all after-school activities in the Darlington County School District will end by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DCSD will have an eLearning day, Thursday, Aug. 31. All buildings will be closed for both students and employees, and all after-school activities will be canceled for tomorrow.

Dillon School District Three, the Latta school district, will be operating on a half-day schedule on Wednesday and have an eLearning day on Thursday. All schools in the district are included. Those schools are:

Latta Elementary School

Latta Middle School

Latta High School

Dillion School District Four will be closing all schools early for a half day on Wednesday and will have an eLearning day on Thursday. All schools in the district are included. Those schools are:

East Elementary School

South Elementary School

Stewart Heights Elementary School

Gordon Elementary School

Dillon Middle School

Dillon High School

Lake View Elementary School

Lake View High School

Florence School District One is canceling all afterschool activities on Wednesday and is having an eLearning day on Thursday. A schedule and instructions for the eLearning day can be found on the district's website: www.f1s.org

All of the district's schools are impacted. Those schools are:

Briggs Elementary

Brockington Elementary

Carver Elementary

Delmae Elementary

Dewey L Carter Elementary

Greenwood Elementary

Henry Timrod Elementary

Lucy T Davis Elementary

McLaurin Elementary

North Vista Elementary

Royall Elementary

Savannah Grove Elementary

Theodore Lester Elementary

Wallace-Gregg Elementary

John W Moore Middle

Sneed Middle

Southside Middle

Williams Middle

Advantage Academy

South Florence High

West Florence High

Wilson High

Florence School District Two is dismissing students early at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and Thursday will be an eLearning day. Friday will continue to be a scheduled teacher workday.

All schools in the district will operate on this schedule. The district's schools include:

Hannah Pamplico Elementary/Middle School

Hannah Pamplico High School

Students can contact their teachers through email or Google Classroom if they need help on Thursday. If a student is unable to access their work because of a power outage or a lack of internet, they must submit the missing work within five days of returning to class.

The district's technology team, which can be reached at vssupport@fsd2.org or 843-493-9207, is available to support teachers and students from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Email is preferred.

Florence School District Three is dismissing students early on Wednesday and will have an eLearning day on Thursday. Friday will continue to be an early dismissal day.

Wednesday's early dismissal times are:

11 a.m. for Lake City Early Childhood Center, J.C. Lynch Elementary, Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet, Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy

11:10 a.m. for Main Street Elementary

11:45 a.m. for Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High

11:50 a.m. for J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts & Science Magnet

12 p.m. for Lake City High

Students' assignments will be given either in Google Classroom or as printed worksheets. Breakfast and lunch will be served to students on Wednesday, and a bag lunch will be sent home for Thursday.

Lake City High School's volleyball game on Thursday will be rescheduled for a later date. The football game against Kingstree scheduled for Friday will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ward Memorial Stadium.

Florence School District Five is operating on a half-day schedule on Wednesday and having an eLearning day on Thursday. Friday will remain a scheduled teacher workday.

All schools in the district will operate on this schedule, which include:

Johnsonville Elementary School

Johnsonville Middle School

Johnsonville High School

Francis Marion University is set to close at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Florence-Darlington Technical College has altered its Wednesday and Thursday schedules due to the potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia. The college will close at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and all-day Thursday. All courses missed during closure will be made-up. FDTC will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept. 1.

All locations of the Florence County Library System will close on Wednesday, August 30, at 3:00 PM due to the expected effects of Hurricane Idalia. The library system will reopen as soon as conditions permit.

Announcements regarding the time and date of reopening will be made on the library’s website at www.florencelibrary.org, as well as its Facebook and Twitter(X) pages.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.