Hurricane Ian to bring wind, rain, storm surge to Pee Dee, Grand Strand

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Hurricane Ian churned toward landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon.

South Carolina's coast was under a hurricane warning. Friday afternoon, wind gusts made trees around Florence wave back and forth. Rainfall ranged from light to moderate early Friday.

The hurricane warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear, with flooding likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, the center said. The forecast predicted a storm surge of up to 7 feet into coastal areas of the Carolinas, and rainfall of up to 8 inches.

The Associated Press reported many people had left Charleston for high ground and store owners were using sandbags to protect their businesses from flooding.

Ian left a broad swath of destruction after it came ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power.

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and a dangerous storm surge are forecast for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand as Ian headed toward the South Carolina coast.

"We have significant concerns with the potential for dangerous storm surge flooding with high tide later this morning/early afternoon, especially in the Storm Surge Warning areas," Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington wrote in Friday morning's storm briefing.

The projected storm surge has increased to 4-7 feet from Little River to South Santee River and 3-5 feet north of Little River.

With the surge will come the potential for washed out roads, beach erosion, damage to marinas and damage to structures where there is weakened shoreline protection.

American Airlines canceled its two flights in and out of Florence Regional Airport on Friday. The airline was expected to resume flights on Saturday.

The main airport in Charleston has closed ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian, the Associated Press reported.

Officials with the Charleston International Airport said they shuttered the airport, where airlines had already canceled dozens of fights, and winds reached 40 mph. The airport will remained closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.

As of Friday morning most of the Pee Dee was under a tropical storm warning while Williamsburg County was under a hurricane warning. Georgetown and Horry counties were also under a hurricane warning.

The Pee Dee and Grand Strand both were placed at potential risk for major flooding rains. The Pee Dee and Grand Strand are predicted to receive 4-6 inches of rain while areas around Georgetown area could receive 6-8 inches.

"This amount of rainfall could result in flash flooding, especially near low-lying and other locations prone to flooding," Pfaff wrote in the briefing. "The heaviest rainfall is expected through (Friday) with drier conditions expected to develop by Saturday"

An eastward jog in Ian's projected path now places the storm near Dillon early Saturday morning as it moves north into North Carolina.

"A variety of impacts will increase during the day including strong winds, surge inundation, heavy rainfall and tornadoes," Pfaff wrote in the morning briefing.

The risk for isolated tornadoes will increase during the day and persist into the evening, according to the briefing.

Williamsburg and southern Florence counties could see wind gusts up to 110 miles an hour while the remainder of the Pee Dee could see winds up to 73 miles an hour as Ian moves through.

FEMA Friday announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of South Carolina to supplement the state, tribal and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian beginning on Sept. 25 and continuing.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.