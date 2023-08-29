FLORENCE, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and flooding to the Pee Dee starting on Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service currently forecasts that the hurricane will make landfall along Florida’s west coast on Wednesday morning as a major hurricane, likely a category three, with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or higher.

The storm should weaken as it passes over land, and Florence County Emergency Service is currently anticipating four to eight inches of rain and winds between 20 and 40 miles per hour.

“With that amount of rain there is a possibility of flash flooding,” said Megan Driggers, Florence County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “We encourage residents to complete their hurricane preparations and to stay home if possible.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Idalia, which puts state emergency plans in place. This allows state agencies to better collaborate, share resources and respond to requests for assistance from county emergency managers.

The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Florida, said on social media that the hurricane will be unprecedented for many places in Florida’s Big Bend. A hurricane has never moved through Apalachee Bay, the office said on X, which was previously called Twitter.

The biggest threat to the Pee Dee region will be flooding rain, especially in low-lying or poor drainage areas, said the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., in a briefing at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a map included with the briefing, there is the potential for “major flooding rain” in Florence. Another map shows that rivers around Florence may experience minor flooding.

Tornadoes are also a slight concern on Wednesday, the briefing said.

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

The National Weather Service office indicated it has moderate confidence in its current forecasts.

How to prepare for Hurricane Idalia

People in low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding should make a plan for where to go if they are unable to stay in their home, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said in the governor’s state of emergency announcement.

Staying with friends and family should be the first option, but motels and hotels are also an option, the agency said. In some areas, emergency shelters may be open as a last resort.

At time of reporting, no shelters were open. A list of open shelters can be found at: https://scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/

Duke Energy said in a news release that people should create or update an emergency supply kit before a storm arrives. This kit should include everything a person or their family may need for at least two weeks, especially medicine, water, food and any other supplies that might be difficult to get after the storm.

The company also encourages people to keep a portable radio, TV or weather radio nearby to keep up-to-date with the current weather forecasts and get updates from state and local officials.

Mobile phones, computers and other electronics should be charged ahead of time in case the power goes out for an extended period of time.

After the storm, the Emergency Management Division said people should be aware of potential flash flooding and be cautious of downed trees and power lines.

If waters might rise, people should immediately move to higher ground.

Moving water is dangerous, and someone can fall in three to six inches of moving water. Instead, they should move through still water and check the firmness of the ground with a stick as they walk.

Drivers should not go into flooded areas. If waters start to rise around their car, drivers and passengers should abandon the car and move to higher ground as quickly as possible, as the car could be swept away.

If they fall nearby, people should avoid touching or trying to remove fallen limbs from downed or sagging power lines. Downed lines should be reported to the utility provider, not by calling 9-1-1.

For more storm advice and tips, visit hurricane.sc or duke-energy.com/StormTips.

How agencies are preparing

Florence County is activating its Emergency Operations Center where Emergency Management Division staff will be throughout the night to monitor the conditions and respond as needed, according to Driggers.

The city of Florence Public Works Department is inspecting and readying all vehicles, heavy equipment, chainsaws and the like, according to Director Adam Swindler.

The city of Florence Utilities Department is clearing stormwater inlets of debris, checking that pipes and ditches are clear in known problem areas and staging equipment to respond to the storm, according to Director Jerry Dudley.

“As long as it is safe for our employees, we will be out during the storm monitoring conditions,” he said.

Duke Energy has positioned more than 3,600 responders throughout the Carolinas to support outage restoration in the hardest-hit areas, it said in a news release.