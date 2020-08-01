WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The forecast track for Hurricane Isaias continues to hug the coast but the latest projections have the storm now arriving off the South Carolina coast Monday evening.
"Impacts are likely for the Carolinas given this forecast track," Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in the Sunday morning bulletin on the storm. "Most likely arrival of tropical storm force winds is Monday evening for northeast South Carolina and Monday night for southeast North Carolina."
The area most at risk from such winds would be coastal areas, according to the bulletin.
The projected path is still wide for the area and if the storm trends to the west of the track the impacts will be greater for the Pee Dee but if it trends to the east of the track the impacts will be would decrease the impacts.
Either way the threat of rip currents will remain high off the Carolinas coast, Pfaff wrote in the bulletin.
Winds along the coast are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 40s in South Carolina, in the 50s and low 60s in North Carolina, according to the bulletin.
Inland Marion County could see maximum sustained winds in the 20-30 mile an hour range, Florence, Kingstree and Bennettsville in the teens. Wind gusts in Marion could reach 30 miles an hour and would be in the 20s in Florence, Bennettsville and Kingstree.
Projected rainfall for the Pee Dee is 2-3 inches in Florence, Marion and Bennettsville while southern Florence and Marion counties and most of Williamsburg County are forecast to receive 3-4 inches of rain.
Isolated areas in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand could receive higher amounts than broadly forecast.
"Any subtle change in the track can drastically change the rainfall forecast and potential flood impacts," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.
There is a marginal risk for tornadoes along the coast with the greatest potential for them Monday night.
Storm surge and beach erosion are both possible with Monday night's high tide.
The storm is now expected to blow out of the Carolinas Monday night into Tuesday and be in Canadian waters by early Thursday morning.
