Hurricane Larry expected to cause dangerous surf off Carolinas coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Hurricane Larry is forecast to track nowhere near the Carolinas coast, but that doesn't mean the coast won't feel the storm's wrath.

Swells from Hurricane Larry will build during the week and generate the potential for rough surf and life-threatening rip currents, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

Surf conditions will start to roughen Wednesday and be particularly hazardous Thursday through Saturday, according to the brief. Large breakers and strong rip currents are forecast.

Visitors should pay attention to the flags flying at the beaches they attend and follow the guidance of life guards and other public safety officials.

If you see someone in distress notify a lifeguard or call 911, don't enter the surf without a means of flotation, according to the briefing.

Hurricane Larry is forecast to be well north of coastal Canada by Saturday morning.