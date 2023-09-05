HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Trent Hill Center for Children & Families will present “I Dreamed a Dream: A Night of Broadway with the Trent Hill Center” Sept. 21 at Coker University’s theater. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Scottie Hill, executive director of the Trent Hill Center, said the program features a talented group of individuals who will come together for an evening of Broadway-inspired performances. This is the second year the program has been offered.

The program serves as the center's signature fundraiser to support teens in foster care, young adults experiencing homelessness, mental health counseling, and family preventative services.

General admission tickets are $50 and are available for purchase at www.eventbrite.com.

Sponsorships of $500 are available. Sponsors packages include two reserved seating tickets and access to a VIP reception, as well as recognition during the program.

For more information, visit www.trenthilcenter.org or email mia.thomas@trenthillcenter.org