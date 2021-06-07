 Skip to main content
'I was screaming:' Florence woman wins $50,000 lottery prize
FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence woman received some added funds for her home renovation project recently. 

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday morning that a Florence woman had won a $50,000 prize on a 2 Jumbo Bucks ticket that she picked out at the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Ave. 

The woman said she plans to fix up her home with her winnings. 

“I was screaming,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when she won. “I’ve already called an electrician.”

Four top prizes of $50,000 remain in the $2 Jumbo Bucks game at odds of 1 in 600,000.

Oakland Grocery in Florence received a commission of $500 for selling the claimed ticket.

