'I will not sit still...:' Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin marks first 100 days in office

Morning News: Is there anything else you'd like the city's residents to know?

If we look at the things that we've already done, I would tell them to look at what we're doing now. You see that we've had several groundbreakings [on two new fire stations and baseball and track complex]. Every ribbon cutting that you see, as a city councilwoman, I had input upon it because I believe in having goals and steps to get there.

I'm going to carry on that same process. I am going to look at the needs of our city. Whatever the needs are, I want to develop a goal of where we need to be in order to improve but also to enhance what we have.

To get there, we need a plan. That means we need to look at it, we need to assess it, make a plan to get us to where we need [to be]. I believe that our needs and our plans should always be moving. You should never truly reach that because when you make one mark you need to move it so you'll get better.

That's how I look at us as city, we have got to be competitive and inclusive in all that we do. As mayor of our city, it is my goal — and I'll keep saying it — to have a city that is mentally, physically, financially and spiritually sound and healthy. That is my goal to have that well rounded and wholistic city that's able to continue to grow and move forward.