'I will not sit still...:' Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin marks first 100 days in office

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin won't be sitting still anytime soon.
She recently sat down briefly for a question and answer session about her first 100 days in office.
She was elected Florence mayor on Nov. 3. She was sworn into office nine days later. Her 100th day in office was Feb. 20.
Morning News: What was your first 100 days like?
Myers Ervin: To be honest it's been a whirlwind. And I say it as that because when I was sworn in, I put my hand down I was ready to put the ground running. So when I put my hand down, I started running that very night and that meant that I was already using the networks of people that I knew that night.
From that time period, I've been networking, developing committees, and also helping and advocating for ordinances to make our city better and meeting with leaders to make sure they understand that Florence is still #FlorenceStrong and we will be working together and growing together.
Morning News: What are the committees that you've formed? You've mentioned a green committee before.
Myers Ervin: That will be the Resilience and Sustainability Commission. We're going to make it a commission. With a committee, the committee comes forth and they serve and they do certain particular things. By becoming a commission, it will serve just as our other boards will.
It's important that we have this because as a nation, as a world, we're moving forward now, we have to look at being sustainable. We need to look at renewable energy.
We've already go our by-laws and we're bringing it before council. I want it to be voted on and placed as a permanent commission with the city of Florence so that it can take us into the future. With our present administration in Washington [the Biden administration], the focus will be on sustainability. I want Florence to be position so that we can be fruitful for whatever things that Washington does so that we can do better things for our city and be a better neighbor.
I've also established our cultural arts commission. Actually, we've had two meetings. We've already got some goals set and already some projects that we're going to be looking at.
I've announced also our community aesthetics committee because we were shut in [due to the COVID-19 pandemic] a lot of people had a lot of litter. The community wants to start together and cleaning up.
I want to be perfectly clear: We will still be working with and Keeping Florence Beautiful alive and well. The aesthetics committee will simply work to bring more diversity and inclusiveness to aid...
Morning News: You said that you've been networking. How has that process been going?
It's been going good. By being able to serve as city councilwoman [Myers Ervin served on the council from 2010 until her election as mayor], I have relationships that were already in place. Now. I'm simply taking those relationships and building on them as mayor.
By serving as mayor, it opens doors for me to be able to bring those who have not quite been as active with the city, I want to bring those new relationships onboard with the city as well. I am going to utilize them, leverage the old ones and create new ones as well which makes us more of a diverse inclusive city.
I also now host a mayor's roundtable. Our initial hosting — because of COVID — we did four community members: one was a community member that I knew and the other three were from areas that I have not had the opportunity to communicate with...
They have agreed to help facilitate the mayor's roundtable. Each one will be bringing in citizens to meet with me... By doing that, it brings all of our citizens to the table to be a part of their government. That's my goal: to have citizens to have a voice and I will give them my ear.
From talking with them, I will bring that information to our government leadership and also to our city council so that we'll be informed as leaders and be able to make a difference as leaders.
Morning News: To build on that, the city council currently has two new members [Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall] with two more new members on the way; what are you doing to build those relationships?
Myers Ervin: When they won their primaries, I reached out to them [and] all the candidates. I gave them a call to compliment them on whether they won or if they did not to build that relationship.
Once these two council members won in the general, I reached out and I called them to let them know that I will be here for them to assist them ... I wanted them to know they could pick up the phone and call me anytime they need me.
I wanted to be able to build that relationship because we need a council that can work together to do what the citizens need to be done. That is my goal, to have a council that is representative of the city, who puts the city's needs first.
Morning News: Are you going to take the same approach with the two new members that will come onboard soon?
Myers Ervin: Yes. Whomever our citizens elect, I will work with them.
Morning News: While we are discussing relationships, how is your relationship with Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily?
Myers Ervin: Whenever it comes to doing things for the city, it's always my focus to work with whomever for whatever's needed. When we went through all the elections [Myers Ervin and Jebaily faced off in the Democratic mayoral primary runoff], I reached out and I called him. I called because I believe in putting the needs of our citizens and this city first.
Morning News: Is there anything else you'd like the city's residents to know?
If we look at the things that we've already done, I would tell them to look at what we're doing now. You see that we've had several groundbreakings [on two new fire stations and baseball and track complex]. Every ribbon cutting that you see, as a city councilwoman, I had input upon it because I believe in having goals and steps to get there.
I'm going to carry on that same process. I am going to look at the needs of our city. Whatever the needs are, I want to develop a goal of where we need to be in order to improve but also to enhance what we have.
To get there, we need a plan. That means we need to look at it, we need to assess it, make a plan to get us to where we need [to be]. I believe that our needs and our plans should always be moving. You should never truly reach that because when you make one mark you need to move it so you'll get better.
That's how I look at us as city, we have got to be competitive and inclusive in all that we do. As mayor of our city, it is my goal — and I'll keep saying it — to have a city that is mentally, physically, financially and spiritually sound and healthy. That is my goal to have that well rounded and wholistic city that's able to continue to grow and move forward.
We can't be stagnated. I will not sit still and let that happen.
I do want to say that I've had the opportunity to be active at Francis Marion with their student body government.
I've had the honor of doing a video for Sneed Middle School in order to talk to young people. I'm going to smile because they think I know Beyoncé. They call me the Beyoncé mayor.
Just this past week, I had the honor of actually moderating a COVID-19 [forum]...