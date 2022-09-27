Ian to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- South Carolina can expect statewide impacts from Hurrican Ian -- tropical storm force winds, storm surge, heavy rain, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible Thursday night through Saturday.

That is the word from the Florence County Emergency Management Division on what to expect from the storm.

Just how much impact will depend on the storm's track, which jogs a bit to the west and then a bit to the east from update to update.

Tuesday afternoon, a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch was posted for the Lowcountry coast and some areas inland. Such a warning indicates tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 48 hours.

One thing the staff at the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington is confident about, though, is the rain.

"As moisture from Ian spreads northward and interacts with a coastal front that is expected to be in the vicinity, the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding will increase, especially during Friday and persisting into Sunday morning," said Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

The bulk of the western Pee Dee is forecast to receive 3-4 inches of rain from the storm, southern and eastern portions of the Pee Dee are forecast to receive 4-6 inches of rain.

The impacts from this rain will depend on how it arrives, said Richard Neuherz, hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

"In general, area waterways are at below normal levels for the season and soils are fairly dry. Due to those factors, we have lots of capacity to handle rainfall," Neuherz said. "How much exactly depends on how quickly the rain falls but generally speaking the Black Creek basin can handle 4-5 inches of basin average rainfall and the larger basins can handle 5-6 inches of basin average rainfall. Again that does depend on how quickly the rain falls -- 4 inches in an hour over the whole basin would make a river rise more and more quickly -- than 4 inches in 48 hours.

Rainfall from the storm is forecast to fall on and to the west of the Pee Dee -- areas covered by Black Creek and Lynches River basins.

"The latest river forecast ensembles are showing a 10% or less chance of minor river flooding on the Lumber, Lynches, and Little Pee Dee Rivers in the next 10 days," he Neuherz said.

"One catch with that is that the output only goes out to 10 days and with rainfall expected in the 3-5 day window, minor flooding could happen beyond that 10 day window that is not depicted in those forecasts," Neuherz said.

"Output for Black Creek is showing a 33% chance of minor river flooding in the next 10 days while output for the Pee Dee at Pee Dee is showing a 20% chance of minor flooding," he said.

The current projected path of the storm has it crossing from Georgia into South Carolina west of Interstate 95 and passing into North Carolina just east of Spartanburg.

Though the storm will move through the Midlands and Upstate, the coast will not be spared.

"The large fetch of wind between Ian and large high pressure to the north will result in persistent onshore flow which will lead to coastal flooding even as early as Thursday," Pfaff said. "Rough surf and beach erosion are also possible as a result of the wave action along the shoreline. These beach/surf conditions are expected to persist into Saturday."

The chance of rain in the Pee Dee picks up Friday after 2 a.m. and peaks Frdiay night with an 80% chance of rain. Rain chance drops to 40% by Sunday, 30% Sunday night.