Ice skating returns next month to Florence Center
Ice skating returns next month to Florence Center

ice skating florence center 007.JPG

Hundreds of people laced up their skates and took to the ice for a Saturday afternoon of fun at the Florence Center.

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/ MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the first time since the 2018 season, public ice skating is returning to the Florence Center, starting Dec. 4.

“It’s important for our community to feel some sort of normalcy during the holidays,” said Paul Beard, the general manager of the Florence Center. “With black Friday and other holiday traditions nonexistent this year, we felt like it was our obligation to the community to step up and put on this event that Florence has looked forward to for years. We had long meetings and decided if we can do it safely, then we should do it.”

The Florence Center will host the event during the weekends from Dec. 4 through Jan. 9.

Tickets are $10, and skate rental is included in admission. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.

Because of COVID-19 regulations, the ice will be under limited capacity, and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Florence Center staff will disinfect commonly touched areas on and around the ice continuously during the event to ensure the safety of all patrons and staff.

Masks will be worn by all staff members, and skaters will also be required to wear one on and around the ice.

On Fridays, there will be two sessions. One will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and the other will run from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays will feature three sessions. The first one will run from 3 to 5 p.m. The second session will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The final session will run from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

A 3 to 5 p.m. session followed by a 6 to 8 p.m. session on will be held on Sundays.

The schedule is subject to change. Visit florencecenter.com for a complete list of updated ice skating dates and times.

