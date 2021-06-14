'I'm not going to take on Pearl:' George Jebaily declines to play Hall of Famer Pearl Moore as city recognizes her

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily received an invitation for a one-on-one game against a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Monday afternoon.
Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Florence City councilwoman, jokingly offered Jebaily the opportunity for a game against her sister-in-law, Pearl Moore, during a discussion of a resolution recognizing Pearl Moore for being inducted into the hall of fame.
Pearl Moore was announced as a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame class of 2021 in May. She is a graduate of Wilson High School – she was named team MVP three times – and Francis Marion University, where she scored 4,061 points, an average of 30.6 points per game.
Scotty Davis, assistant city manager, called Moore's scoring average "Michael Jordan-esque" as he introduced the resolution to council.
"I've been trying to get the mayor pro tem [Jebaily] to have a one-on-one with her [Pearl Moore] or my husband [Pearl's brother, Kermit]," Gibson Hye-Moore said.
Jebaily politely declined the invitation.
"Let's be clear: Pearl is lights out," Jebaily said. "She is absolutely lights out. What a joy and what a privilege that we have someone who has been inducted into the hall of fame that is not only from here but is still here. ... Pat, I'll have a conversation with Kermit about that, but I'm not going to take on Pearl."
Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes said Pearl Moore was her volleyball and basketball coach in the ninth grade at Wilson High School.
"I know she is bad to the bone," Barnes said.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin added that she was among the first to work to create the Pearl Moore Basketball Center in Florence and also said that the building was the only city building to be named after a woman.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.