'I'm not going to take on Pearl:' George Jebaily declines to play Hall of Famer Pearl Moore as city recognizes her

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily received an invitation for a one-on-one game against a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Monday afternoon.

Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Florence City councilwoman, jokingly offered Jebaily the opportunity for a game against her sister-in-law, Pearl Moore, during a discussion of a resolution recognizing Pearl Moore for being inducted into the hall of fame.

Pearl Moore was announced as a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame class of 2021 in May. She is a graduate of Wilson High School – she was named team MVP three times – and Francis Marion University, where she scored 4,061 points, an average of 30.6 points per game.

Scotty Davis, assistant city manager, called Moore's scoring average "Michael Jordan-esque" as he introduced the resolution to council.

"I've been trying to get the mayor pro tem [Jebaily] to have a one-on-one with her [Pearl Moore] or my husband [Pearl's brother, Kermit]," Gibson Hye-Moore said.

Jebaily politely declined the invitation.