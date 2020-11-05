Impulse buy wins Lake City lottery player $250,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A spur of the moment decision to play the Lottery won a Lake City player $250,000.

The winner says she was waiting in line at the Refuel convenience store on North Ron McNair Boulevard when a customer in front of her bought a lottery ticket, so she decided to do the same.

“I thought this can’t be right,” she told herself when she scratched off the ticket in her car.

She went inside the store and had the Fabulous Fortunes ticket scanned to find out how much she won. When the message told her to claim at the lottery office in Columbia, she says she started screaming.

“It was my first time ever winning anything,” she said.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told lottery officials that she wasn’t feeling especially lucky when she bought the ticket, she just took a chance because she saw someone else doing the same.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said.

The Lake City player overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to win $250,000 in the $10 Fabulous Fortunes game. Three top prizes remain in the game.

Refuel in Lake City received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.