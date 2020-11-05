 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Impulse buy wins Lake City lottery player $250,000
0 comments

Impulse buy wins Lake City lottery player $250,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A spur of the moment decision to play the Lottery won a Lake City player $250,000.

The winner says she was waiting in line at the Refuel convenience store on North Ron McNair Boulevard when a customer in front of her bought a lottery ticket, so she decided to do the same.

“I thought this can’t be right,” she told herself when she scratched off the ticket in her car.

She went inside the store and had the Fabulous Fortunes ticket scanned to find out how much she won. When the message told her to claim at the lottery office in Columbia, she says she started screaming.

“It was my first time ever winning anything,” she said.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told lottery officials that she wasn’t feeling especially lucky when she bought the ticket, she just took a chance because she saw someone else doing the same.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said.

The Lake City player overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to win $250,000 in the $10 Fabulous Fortunes game. Three top prizes remain in the game.

Refuel in Lake City received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT
Local News

Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students in the six-county Pee Dee region continue to lag behind their state and national peers on the ACT and SAT. The South Carolina Department of Education recently released its 2019-2020 school and district report cards. The information provided includes ACT and SAT scores by district. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert