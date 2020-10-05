In person absentee voting begins in Florence County

On SCvotes.org, the application form can be found by clicking "Get My Absentee Application" in the center left of the page. Then, clicking "Get the application" in the center of the page. Next, a person must fill out the voter registration information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, and county of registration. The next screen displayed is precinct information along with an address box if a person wants the application form mailed to a location other than the address the person is registered to vote at. Once that information is filled out, a person clicks continue at the bottom of the screen to get the application form.