In person absentee voting begins in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — The line to cast a ballot on the first day of in-person absentee balloting stretched around the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission office. 

In-person absentee balloting runs from Monday until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. 

Carla Brown was one of those voters who waited in line Monday afternoon to cast a ballot. 

She said she and her husband had received a phone call from the campaign of Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison and decided to vote early. 

George Singletary and Raymond Lee were waiting in line to vote.

Singletary said he wanted to make sure he could vote in the election. 

Lee added that he was concerned about not being able to get off work. 

In mid-September, Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that expanded absentee balloting to include all registered voters for the Nov. 3 general election. 

To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.

To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission. 

On SCvotes.org, the application form can be found by clicking "Get My Absentee Application" in the center left of the page. Then, clicking "Get the application" in the center of the page. Next, a person must fill out the voter registration information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, and county of registration. The next screen displayed is precinct information along with an address box if a person wants the application form mailed to a location other than the address the person is registered to vote at. Once that information is filled out, a person clicks continue at the bottom of the screen to get the application form. 

Alford added that even if a person fills out an application form on the website, the person must still print and physically sign the application. 

The phone number of the Florence elections commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. The address of the commission is 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. The email is Vote.Florence@elections.sc.gov

The application to cast an absentee ballot must be in the possession of the Florence elections commission by no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. 

The absentee voter may return the application by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery.

After filling out the application, the person voting absentee receives a ballot via mail. 

That ballot must be filled out and sent by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery to the Florence elections commission by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. 

