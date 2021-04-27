In Southside Middle School teacher's finale, her students get a public performance

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 restrictions or not, Southside Middle School Choir Director Lynn Perkins was going to make sure that her students had the opportunity to perform in public this year.
Perkins said performing in public is an annual highlight for the children.
"What I do in middle school is a process, and finally you get that product," Perkins said. "Last year, I felt like that was stolen from the kids because of COVID."
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the state's schools closed in mid-March 2020 to slow the spread of the virus.
At several points during the interview, Perkins seemed on the verge of tears when discussing her students and what COVID-19 and the government-mandated shutdowns stole from them.
Her room resembles a shrine to her students. Each wall is decorated with a different set of awards that a group has received.
One wall includes pictures of the Blue Notes, Southside's eighth grade honor choir and the state and national awards those groups have won. Another wall includes recognitions from an annual trip to Carowinds to perform and a wall outside contains copies of Morning News articles with her students in them.
Perkins was one of three teachers to sign her group up to perform Saturday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, but that performance was canceled.
But, Perkins had a contingency plan: have her students perform at her church, Calvary Baptist Church. That way, regardless of what happened, they could get to feel what it was like to perform in public.
Saturday's performance was also special for Perkins for another reason: Tt was her last performance as director of the school's choir.
Perkins will retire this year after serving as the director of Southside's choir from 1992 until the end of the year.
She said that she was inspired to become a music teacher by her parents. Perkins said her mother was a church music director and pianist. She added that she took piano lessons for years growing up and that she played the flute in her high school marching band. Perkins said her father was a teacher at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
"The teaching and the music kind of came naturally," Perkins said. "But I had not planned to teach chorus. I was going to be an elementary music teacher. So I kind of did a little bit of everything, which elementary people have to do."
Overall, she has been teaching in Florence One for 35 years and teaching the area's youth for 36 years.
Perkins said she spent the first year of her career teaching at Darlington Academy before she was hired to teach music at Briggs and Delmae elementary schools.
"After two years, that became just teaching at Briggs," Perkins said. "That last year I taught at Briggs, I had 950-something students a week. I can't remember if there were 16 or 18 mobile units and I had to go in and out of every classroom, and I was pregnant that year."
Perkins said she was approached by Laura Greenway, the district's director of music at the time, about teaching chorus at Southside.
"I was like, really?" Perkins said. She then asked Greenway if she would have one room to teach in.
Perkins implied that having a single room to teach in and an encouraging welcome from South Florence High School Choral Director Linda LeMaster, led to her taking the job.
Perkins said at first she was not as confident in her ability to teach chorus but added that she had taught some chorus at Briggs.
The beginning of her time at Southside seemed as if it went well.
Perkins said the school held its winter concert on a Thursday night.
"Everything went really well," Perkins said. "At the time I had a 3-year-old and a 7-week-old. ... The following Sunday night, I had a heart attack. It was just kind of a weird sort of thing. I was very young."
Perkins said she spent 47 days in the hospital and then spent the spring rehabbing.
"Southside, they just embraced me," Perkins said. "There was a team of teachers that brought me a meal every week for the rest of that year. They came together and supported me in such a great way, and then I started right back the next August and I haven't stopped."
Perkins said she felt she became part of the Southside family that year.
"The changing voice is a whole other beast," Perkins said. "But, I've spent 29 years now working with seventh- and eighth-graders and those changing voices. It's been great. I've learned right along with them. I think a big part of teaching is that you don't ever stop learning."
She later said she called the growth from the beginning of seventh to the end of eighth grade a musical journey. She added that some kids come into seventh grade without realizing they have a singing voice. Perkins said she enjoyed helping kids find their voices and talents.
Perkins and LeMaster's program at Southside and South Florence seems to have worked well. Perkins said that next fall four of the district's music teachers, including her replacement, would be former students.
"We became a really good team," Perkins said. "We worked well together."
Perkins credited her family for her success.
She said her husband had been very supportive of her career. She said he had been patient when she spent extra time above the required school hours for her students and that he had attended every public performance and helped clean up afterward.
Perkins added that her children grew up watching her singers perform, particularly the Blue Notes, Southside's eighth grade honor choir.
"My daughter and my son were in my group," Perkins said. "It brought that home, too. [I was] not just teaching other people's children but teaching my own."
Perkins said she had scripted Saturday's performance more than usual to help her keep her emotions in check. Her students spoke more than usual.