In Southside Middle School teacher's finale, her students get a public performance

"Southside, they just embraced me," Perkins said. "There was a team of teachers that brought me a meal every week for the rest of that year. They came together and supported me in such a great way, and then I started right back the next August and I haven't stopped."

Perkins said she felt she became part of the Southside family that year.

"The changing voice is a whole other beast," Perkins said. "But, I've spent 29 years now working with seventh- and eighth-graders and those changing voices. It's been great. I've learned right along with them. I think a big part of teaching is that you don't ever stop learning."

She later said she called the growth from the beginning of seventh to the end of eighth grade a musical journey. She added that some kids come into seventh grade without realizing they have a singing voice. Perkins said she enjoyed helping kids find their voices and talents.

Perkins and LeMaster's program at Southside and South Florence seems to have worked well. Perkins said that next fall four of the district's music teachers, including her replacement, would be former students.

"We became a really good team," Perkins said. "We worked well together."

Perkins credited her family for her success.