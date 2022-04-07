FLORENCE, S.C. — A new show called “In the Flo” is premiering in Florence Sunday on Spectrum channel 1310 at 4 p.m. It is executively produced by C. Wyleek Cummings and Rachele Brown.

“In the Flo” is an in-depth interview show that features influencers in various fields such as politics, business, community service organizations, sports, religion, lifestyle, fashion, music and entertainment.

The show premiering Sunday will feature Sulondia “Sue Ham Baby” Hammond who is a playwright, actress, and councilwoman in Kingstree. Hammond has made multiple appearances on the “Steve Harvey Show.”

The Morning News had an opportunity to sit down with host of “In the Flo,” Tonya Mormon.

“This show keeps you in the ‘know,’ Mormon said. “It lets you know what’s happening in the community. Whether it be businesses, entrepreneurship, or content creation. We like to introduce people to who’s doing what in and around our town and region. That is the show in a nutshell.”

Mormon said the show was a natural fit for her.

“I was interviewed by the creator of the show, C. Wyleek Cummings and I’ve known him for a while,” Mormon said. “ We are both artists and in the artist community, we all know each other. We got to talking and he decided that we should do something together. This show just made sense. I have hosted community shows before, I have a background in broadcast media, I am a former promotions producer for WBTW News 13, so it is something that I have done and it was a natural fit. I like his work and he liked mine and we got together and here is ``In the Flo.”

Mormon spoke on her first interview as the host.

“One of the first people I interviewed as the new host was Les Echols with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce,” Mormon said. “I was able to talk with him and introduce him to the community. A lot of the community does know him, but some people do not. With this show, we are able to conduct in-depth interviews with people that you are not going to get from a news highlight.”

Mormon is a youth activist and artist. She has her first published book out, titled “The Little Black Book of Poetry.”

“I host open mic events, I work with youth in the community, and I am very active in the arts,” Mormon said. “The arts are very important and essential for the development of any town. It is very important especially for Florence because we are developing our downtown. Art and artists also draw attraction to the city. Promoting the arts is something that I have done and will continue to do. Art is an outlet. There is so much that you can learn and do when you are in the community of artists.”

C. Wyleek Cummings is the creator of the show and is the CEO of Mt. Zion Films Works/ publishing, LLC.

“This show provides the audience an opportunity to get an in-depth look into people’s lives and it will allow people to identify and connect with people’s success and struggles,” Cummings said. “Hopefully, this show will inspire the community. Everything about this show is artistically driven. Art is the spine of this show and we want to promote art in every way possible.”

Cummings said that the ultimate mission of this show is to inspire.

“One thing for certain, I want everyone that watches my show to be inspired,” Cummings said. “This show is about informing as well as entertainment. I want to inform people of their innate ability to achieve. When they see the journey, the struggles, and steps that the guests have gone through to make success. I want my viewers to be empowered that they can achieve success too.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.