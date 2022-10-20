Incumbent Jay Jordan will face Vincent Coe for District 63 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the Nov. 8 election, Democratic candidate Vincent Coe will face Republican incumbent Wallace H. “Jay” Jordan for House of Representatives District 63.

Jordan said it has been an honor and a privilege to represent his hometown in the state. He has served on several key committees, including chairman of the Ethics Committee and a member of the Judiciary Committee.

Jordan said Florence is home.

“All my memories are here. I want to raise my kids here,” he said. “I want Florence to be a part of their future.”

He and his wife, Tara, have three children. He is a member of Florence Baptist Temple, where he graduated from high school before attending the College of Charleston.

Jordan said he has spent his entire life in Florence County, except when he was at school. Jordan is an attorney, a 2007 graduate of the Charleston School of Law. He said he had been practicing law for more than 10 years and began his own law firm on Evans Street a few years after returning to Florence.

Coe has a home-based business, Balcony Advisors, that serves the Pee Dee region. He is a certified regulatory compliance manager from the American Bankers Association and has a certificate in executive management from Francis Marion University. He also has a law degree.

Coe has worked in Columbia, New York, and Cleveland, Ohio, but says he has found that there is no place like home and wants to put everything he has learned toward making Florence a better place to live and grow for the next generation.

“I have been to great places,” Coe said. “But there is no place like home. My family is here and this is the place where I have grown up. I want to come back and make it better for the next generation.”

A native of Darlington, Coe is a graduate of Lamar High School, 2003; University of South Carolina; Case Western Reserve University School of Law; and Francis Marion University Executive Education Program.

Coe is single. He has two sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews. He said he also holds the distinction of being his grandparents’ 51st grandchild. Coe is a member of Center Baptist Church and a licensed minister since 2016.

Each candidate was asked a series of questions by the Morning News and given the opportunity to respond.

Why did you decide to run for House of Representatives?

Coe: “I want to continue the calling of mine to help others.”

And Coe is running because he believes he can make a difference in the quality of life for South Carolinians. Coe said his desire to serve comes from his love of people and his desire to make the community a better place to live. He said he wants to use his past experiences to make it a better place than he found it with no regrets. Coe said he is a person of strong faith with a calling to serve and help others. His parents inspired him to work hard and to treat others with respect even if your opinion is different from his.

“Every voice matters,” he said.

Jordan: “It is to continue on the commitments and issues that I have worked for these last several terms in the State House, to work on the important things of the day,” Jordan said. “Things like how can we improve our education system, how can we help law enforcement, how can we keep taxes low, where they need to be so we can have the best possible economic development; how can we continue to make our infrastructure better in South Carolina. All those things are things I’ve worked on. I believe I have had some success, and I believe we can continue on that path.”

Jordan desires to continue the path he has been on, working for the people of Florence and South Carolina. He is running for his fifth term as a republican in the S.C. House of Representatives. He was first elected in a special election in 2015. He said the job is a work in progress which he wants to continue.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish? What will be your top priorities?

Jordan: “I want to continue to invest in education, infrastructure, public service, and law enforcement to make sure they have the tools to defend us better.”

Jordan wants to continue with the things he has already demonstrated are his top priorities. He said there are several key elements that government should focus on such as improving economic development, investing in infrastructure and improving education, which includes raising teacher pay. He said South Carolina has already become more competitive with teacher pay but still needs to do better. He said the state has fallen behind in investing in infrastructure but is beginning to catch up.

“If we focus on those key ingredients those things that government has responsibility to its tax payers for, those are things I make my priority,” he said.

Broadband access is another area where South Carolina needs to get better, he said.

“We need to invest in technology,” Jordan said.

Coe: “I would love to bring people together.”

He said after his first job, it was a no-brainer that he would continue to use his efforts to help people unable to help themselves. Coe said he is looking to be a voice in the House of Representatives. Coe said he stands for increasing teacher pay, advancing small businesses, eliminating state income tax, creating more jobs, making South Carolina a more competitive state and helping the homeless population.

“Whatever I do to help support the community will include education,” he said. “I want to make sure everyone has a quality education and the opportunity to have a good education.”

He said there is no limit to what we can do with a good education. To make sure people get a good education, Coe said we need to increase teacher pay so that we attract the best teachers. He said his sister is a teacher, and he has drawn a lot of inspiration from her.

“I want to do something about the homeless population,” Coe said.

Coe said he lived in New York for a number of years. Since he has returned, Coe said, the homeless population here is more than he remembered. He said the cost of housing and lack of job readiness have contributed to this problem.

Why are you the better candidate?

Coe: “I believe my first time running for office I can offer something different and bring more people to the conversation. The opportunity presented itself. I want to inspire the next generation.”

Coe wants to bring more people to the conversation. He wants to inspire the next generation.

Jordan: “You know what you get with me … I go to Columbia with a mindset as a small-business owner as someone who has run a small business here in Florence for more than 10 years. That I have commitment to doing everything I can to take the things I’ve learned from my friends and family and neighbors here in Florence that the things I’ve learned operating that small business to try and make life better for all of us by working on those issues that will help us to succeed.”

Jordan said his time in Columbia prepared him to be better. He said it takes at least a term to get accustomed to the process and the personalities. He said there are representatives from all other parts of the state, and they might come at an issue with another mindset. He said at time you are at odds and have to work through those issues.

What experience do you bring to the job?

Jordan: “My work experience has prepared me to do the job. I have owned my own business for more than 10 years.”

He said his experience as a small-business owner help when it comes to dealing with how to make government more efficient.

“That comes from owning my own business,” he said.

He said his law degree helps him to understand the process and the logical order of things, but he said running a small business is more helpful to the job.

Coe: “I would like to give back to the state that has made me successful.”

Coe said he has worked in state government and corporate America, and he wants to be an asset to the House of Representatives.

Where do you stand on: Taxes, education, teacher pay and economic development, public safety/crime, law enforcement?

Abortion:

Coe: Pro-choice. “I believe a woman must have the right to do what she wants with her own body.”

Jordan: Pro-life. “I believe I have co-sponsored every pro-life bill that has passed the House.”

Taxes:

Coe: Would agree to do away with state tax. “Everyone should pay their fair share.”

Jordan: Voted this past term to cut taxes. “Every dollar was earned by someone. People know better than government what to do with their money.”

He said looking for ways to lower taxes is the mindset. Government needs to find a way to be more efficient and a better steward of people’s money.

Education/teacher pay:

Coe: Strong advocate of public education. Teacher pay raises would be a top priority for him.

Jordan: For teacher pay increases. Need to invest more in education. He said if you don’t have good education you are going to have problems having successful economic development and success in other areas.

Economic development:

Coe: With a background in banking he sees that we have a responsibility to reinvest. He said the atmosphere is right for growth, job creation and retention.

Jordan: Economic development is one of the keys to having a good infrastructure and education. “We can do a better job with economic development,” he said.

Crime/law enforcement:

Coe: Strong proponent of public safety and law enforcement being able to respond to emergencies with the best training possible for them.

“It shouldn’t be us against them,” he said. “Police officers have a hard job and have to make a decision at a moment’s notice.”

He said we need more and better training for them, especially with the mentally ill.

Jordan: Crime is an issue that is on the uptick. He said there needs to be an increase in pay for law enforcement. We have to continuously try to support law enforcement. One way is to address the bond system and give magistrates more direction. He said we can’t have folks who get arrestedg get out on bond, get arrested again and keep repeating the cycle.