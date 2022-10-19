Incumbent Richard Cook will face Jason Brown for District Six seat

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Incumbent Richard Cook will be facing Jason M. Brown for the District 6 seat on the Lake City City Council.

Cook, 75, moved to Lake City from Columbia when his employer, Scana Corporation, transferred him in 1986. He has served on the Lake City Council for seven years. Cook is married with two sons, and seven grandchildren. His ultimate objective for the city of Lake City is to keep it growing, keep it prosperous, and to make sure everyone is safe.

Brown, 34, a native of Lake City, is a full-time firefighter with the city of Florence and works part time at First Choice Ambulance in Lake City. He also volunteers to coach youth sports and uses his time as coach to mentor the younger generation. His ultimate objective is to bring the city together to create a stronger, safer and more vibrant Lake City where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

The candidates answered six questions posed to them by the Morning News.

Q: What improvements would you like to see in Lake City in the next year?

Brown: “At this point in time, I would love to see the city continue to move forward by getting more businesses to come, making the city a safer place for people to live, and for our kids to become more active in the community.”

Cook: “We have things we have already started as far as the city’s recruitment of police officers and city employees. I would love to see that improve. Crime is another area in which I would like to see improvement. We have to make sure that we keep our infrastructure updated, we have to have water and sewer, police officers, and firefighters if we are going to remain a city and they all need to constantly be updated to make sure everything is up to par.”

Q: What more can be done to recruit police officers and city employees to Lake City?

Cook: “We’ve already started adjusting salaries, but there is so much competition out there. There are so many police department agencies that are recruiting from different areas and are looking for good officers. We have to keep digging at the issue until we get what we need.”

Brown: “We need to do better at advertising and hosting PR events. We need to let people know what it is like to work at the police department in Lake City and the benefits that are included when you are employed with the city. We also need to go to different job fairs and spread the word. The city of Florence hosts job fairs about every other month and I would like to see Lake City do something like that.”

Q: How would you encourage businesses and industries to locate in Lake City and help established businesses and industries grow?

Brown: “We have to show the businesses that we are a vibrant community, that we have a low crime rate, and we need to work towards getting that down, and ultimately get investors to want to come and set up in Lake City. We need to continue to do what we’re doing. I see that the city is working hard to get investors and businesses to come, but the main thing is getting our crime rate down and this will make people want to invest in our city.”

Cook: City Council has a plan where they are trying to get small businesses to come into Lake City and it is a good idea. Lake City is a good place and Lake City does have a good work force. We need to get businesses to locate in Lake City so our citizens have access to high paying jobs and can work without traveling to other places. We can get businesses to locate in Lake City by reducing the amount of crime.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the city of Lake City?

Cook: “Right now, crime is our biggest issue. Also, the challenge of recruiting police officers, firefighters, and city employees. It's difficult to get employees to stay with us and stop jumping around from job to job. Infrastructure is another issue that must be maintained to remain a good and clean city.

Brown: “Crime is the biggest challenge facing the city of Lake City. We are having a lot of shootings. I want to get out in the community and do a lot more for our town. We need to have neighborhood watch groups, get the police chief and city officials on one page and have more meetings on our approach to reducing crime. We also need to hear the citizen’s voice at City Council meetings to see what changes need to happen. The community needs to know that if they see something, they should tell someone about it.”

Q: What can Lake City do to reduce crime and violence and keep young people safe?

Brown: “We need to have more activities for kids to be involved in. We currently have the Boys and Girls Club which is doing a good job at getting the kids involved, but I would love to see more. I would love to see a bowling alley come to Lake City, a skating rink, and a trampoline place like DEFY. We need to give the kids something to look forward to and have a chance to spend positive time with their friends.”

Cook: “It will take the city and parents alike to reduce crime. We put a lot of pressure on schools to raise kids and we shouldn’t do that because it’s the parent's job to raise kids. There needs to be consequences for wrong actions. If you do something wrong, you should get punished. We have to make people responsible for what they do.”

Q: Is there anything you would like to add about your campaign and what you stand for?

Cook: “I have been on council for seven years now and a lot of things have changed, some things have even gotten worse like crime and retaining police officers, but we must continue to work hard for our city. It takes everyone. No one person can do it by themselves. Lake City Council is all part working together and we don’t always agree, but we are united in our love to see Lake City grow.”

Brown: “I am committed, and I am loyal. I am for everyone doing their job to the best of their ability and I want to join the City Council to make Lake City better. I am not coming to hurt anyone or hinder the process of the council. I want to make the community better for the citizens – our elderly and our youth alike.”