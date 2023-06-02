FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 500 acres on Lynches River outside Lake City has become the newest Florence County park.

The park, known as Independence Farms, will one day hold miles of trails and boardwalks, a landing for kayaks and canoes and other activities. It was welcomed into the county’s ownership with a ceremony on May 26.

“South Carolina is growing, and it becomes incumbent even more on us to protect the wildlands for public enjoyment,” state Rep. Roger Kirby said. “We’ve got to do our part so the future generations can enjoy beauty and the surroundings that we have.”

According to Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Dawsey, the park is closed to the public and there is no estimated timeframe on when the park will officially open.

However, he said there is money set aside in the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year to maintain the park and create a master plan. The plan will be created by an outside contractor which has not yet been selected.

Through the master planning process, Dawsey said, the county will be able to figure out what exactly it wants on the land.

“We’re excited to watch this park develop so it can be enjoyed by our current generation and for generations to come,” Kevin Yokim, Florence County administrator, said at the ceremony.

The decision on what to put at the park is not entirely up to the county.

Florence County received help from many different conservation nonprofits to purchase the land. As a part of that process, restrictions were put on the land through conservation easements.

These restrictions limit where and what can be built at the park so that the natural habitats on the land can be protected, like that of the federally at-risk spotted turtle, American eel, sawcheek darter and ironcolor shiner.

Lynches River is also home to blueback herring, American shad, and hickory shad, all of which are highest priority species under the State Wildlife Action Plan.

Many who helped bring the land into the county’s hands spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the county and other partners on a job well done.

Patrick Moore, the senior project manager with the Open Space Institute, said the land is an “exciting blank slate” for Florence County.

“There’s no better conservation team that exists than Florence County,” Moore said. “That’s at the county staff level, stakeholder level and everywhere in between. It doesn’t happen anywhere else any better than it happens here.”

The property was bought from the previous landowner by the Open Space Institute, a national conservation nonprofit, so that the county could have time to gather grants to buy the land.

In June 2022, the Florence County Council approved grant applications to the South Carolina Conservation Bank and Lynches River Conservation Fund, each for $650,000, to buy the property.

A condition of both grants was for the county to put a conservation easement on the property through the Pee Dee Land Trust, who will be working with the county to make sure the land is protected.

“I used to paddle Lynches River when I was a little kid, and now my kid gets to paddle it,” said Lyles Cooper, Pee Dee Land Trust’s executive director.

Florence County Councilman Jason Springs said he basically grew up on the property. His grandfather used to drop him, his brother and his cousin off at the landing on the property and leave them to boat all day.

“What excites me the most is the fact that other people are going to have that opportunity now, because we don’t have these opportunities anymore,” Springs said.

The nearly 500 acre park is split in half by Creek Road.

According to a presentation given by Moore at the March 16 Florence County Council meeting, the upland near the road will be available for park structures, while the wetlands further into the property can have trails and campsites but otherwise are required to be protected.

Near the road, 20 acres are available for structures that need water and sewer, like a visitors center or an RV park, Moore said.

“You could split the 20 acres into multiple squares. It doesn’t have to all be in one place,” he told Florence County Council members. “As we’ve worked with the funding sources, the idea has been maximum flexibility in park design.”