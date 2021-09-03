Infield Care Center sees to the needs of drivers, owners, crews and fans

DARLINGTON, S.C. — On Wednesday morning, Barbara Campbell rolled a cart with two shelves of IV fluid bags and a shelf with maybe half a dozen crutches on it into a supply closet in Darlington Raceway's Infield Care Center.
Campbell said she probably will need to send out for more IV fluid and just as likely won't use any of the crutches.
The center will be ready for action with beds, cardiac monitors, crash carts and all of the trappings of a modern medical facility.
That is life in the eight-bed medical center that will see to the health and well-being of those who attend and participate in the NASCAR races at the track this weekend.
Campbell is patient care supervisor with HeartReach at McLeod Health by day but come race weekend, she becomes nursing director of the care center, which is run by McLeod.
Dr. Tom Lewis serves as the center's medical director.
They'll be joined by two NASCAR nurses, a NASCAR neurologist, three McLeod ER physicians and some additional nurses.
The center has been recognized by NASCAR for its excellence twice — most recently in 2020.
The needs are varied and probably not what most people would expect, Campbell said.
Inside the center
There is a waiting room for the public with a television in it that shows the closed-circuit feed of the race so those waiting don't have to miss anything.
There is a separate entrance for drivers who are quickly seen to.
Inside the center eight beds are circled around a center station with two of the beds set off to the side with the entry hallway between them. Those are reserved for drivers involved in crashes — every driver from a crash gets a mandatory trip to the infield care center where they are seen physicians and undergo a quick test from the NASCAR neurologist.
A video monitor shows the closed circuit feed of the race, a second monitor in the public waiting room shows the same feed.
Campbell said drivers in the center tend to be on their best behavior. When they're not, the NASCAR nurses, who know all of the drivers, intervene, and the immediate punishment tends to be a closed curtain so the driver cannot see the replay of their incident.
If the driver, or drivers, continue to act out, the NASCAR nurses have the power to refer them to the NASCAR Hauler where fines can be levied.
Campbell said a fine has been levied recently in regard to care center behavior.
If everything goes well, the driver will be be out and giving interviews in about five minutes — something that has become the norm as car engineering has improved.
And when it comes to the drivers, medical crews at the crash scene let the physicians know what to expect.
A code alerts the center if the driver won't be giving an interview in five minutes. "That's not good," Campbell said.
"We're going to get them in here, and we're going to get them ready to go to McLeod," Campbell said. "They may come in here and not be severely injured and just need to go for something else like a broken bone or something, further assessment and they'll check them out."
The hospital's HeartReach ambulance will be on hand and the AirReach helicopter will be available to fly the patient out.
"I can't remember any time in the past few years," she said of a driver being flown out. "We had one guest who was over-beveraged to the point he wasn't breathing, so we had to intubate him and take him out. That was the first time I've ever (intubated a patient) in here, but we did it."
The center is also the go-to for NASCAR folk on the road.
"Anybody who is a driver, crew member, a car owner or their family, they come in and the NASCAR (nurses) will touch base with them. It's a familiar face to them. And they have all their information, all their medical information and everything," Campbell said.
Lewis said that because of the teams' travel schedules, the sports infield care centers serve as the sports' primary care physician — which comes with challenges.
"You don't know a whole lot about their medical history; it takes more time seeing people you don't know and people don't know you," Lewis said.
"A lot of times we are, especially in regards to team members, crew members, they don't have the availability to see their primary care physician," Lewis said. "They're always on the road going from track to track. We are kind of their primary care. They get follow-up care visits from us for injuries and illnesses they've been treated for at previous tracks.
"We do have the benefit of the NASCAR nurse liaison service. For team members and driver, they have their medical charts and histories available for us."
The injuries, for the most part, are what people might expect from a race track.
"Things in the eye, someone who needs a cut sewn up. Somebody who has medical problems like asthma. They come in, we take care of them," Campbell said.
Mostly, though, it is heat-related problems that send people to the center, Lewis said — along with minor injuries like insect bites, cuts, scrapes and sprained ankles.
Campbell said they don't see as many "over-beveraged" patients as some might think, but do see "stomach issues" that may need a couple of liters of IV fluid to get the patient going again.
Lewis said the COVID races where fans weren't allowed made for a quiet care center, but one of his favorite experiences was when they reopened races to fans and recognized those on the front line fighting the pandemic.
"During that race they recognized so many of the health care providers — docs, nurses — for the work they've been doing during the first part of the pandemic," Lewis said.
During most races the center will likely see about 100 patients, she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic masks will be required at the center and if patients don't have one the medical crew there will provide one, she said.
There will also be a shelter outside the clinic where patients will be screened for symptoms of the virus before they are admitted to the center.