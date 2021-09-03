Infield Care Center sees to the needs of drivers, owners, crews and fans

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And when it comes to the drivers, medical crews at the crash scene let the physicians know what to expect.

A code alerts the center if the driver won't be giving an interview in five minutes. "That's not good," Campbell said.

"We're going to get them in here, and we're going to get them ready to go to McLeod," Campbell said. "They may come in here and not be severely injured and just need to go for something else like a broken bone or something, further assessment and they'll check them out."

The hospital's HeartReach ambulance will be on hand and the AirReach helicopter will be available to fly the patient out.

"I can't remember any time in the past few years," she said of a driver being flown out. "We had one guest who was over-beveraged to the point he wasn't breathing, so we had to intubate him and take him out. That was the first time I've ever (intubated a patient) in here, but we did it."

The center is also the go-to for NASCAR folk on the road.

"Anybody who is a driver, crew member, a car owner or their family, they come in and the NASCAR (nurses) will touch base with them. It's a familiar face to them. And they have all their information, all their medical information and everything," Campbell said.