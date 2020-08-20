 Skip to main content
Initial unemployment applications up in Florence, Dillon
Initial unemployment applications up in Florence, Dillon

FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 50 more people in Florence County sought initial unemployment benefits last week than during the prior week. 

During the week ending Aug. 15, 238 of Florence County' residents applied for initial unemployment benefits according to the latest information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The prior week 185 of the county's residents applied for initial benefits. Overall, 18,981 of the county's residents have applied for initial unemployment benefits since March 15. 

Florence and Dillon County were the only two counties to see a measurable change in the number of initial claims from the week ending Aug. 8 to the week ending Aug. 15. 

In Dillon County, 66 people sought initial benefits last week compared with 43 the week prior. Overall, 3,671 of the county's resident have applied for initial unemployment benefits since March 15. 

The change in the number of initial claims in the other four counties in the Pee Dee, Darlington (116 to 117), Marion (48 to 58), Williamsburg (48 to 59) and Marlboro (35 to 38), totaled 25. 

In South Carolina, 7,255 people sought initial benefits last week compared with 5,921 people during the prior week. 

